Leslie Odom, Jr Performs With The Memphis Symphony Orchestra, Tickets On Sale Now

Tony and Grammy Award-winning performer, Leslie Odom, Jr., has taken the entertainment world by storm across a variety of media - spanning Broadway, television, film, and music.

Best known for his breakout role as "Aaron Burr" in the smash hit Broadway musical, HAMILTON, Odom, Jr. received a 2015 Drama Desk Award nomination and won the Tony Award for "Best Actor in a Musical" for his performance. He also won a Grammy Award as a principal soloist on the original cast recording.

He made his Broadway debut in RENT and starred in the stage adaption of Leap of Faith. Odom, Jr. was most recently seen on the big screen starring alongside Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Penelope Cruz, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Judi Dench in Kenneth Branagh's Murder on the Orient Express. On the small screen, Odom, Jr. starred on the cult-classic musical drama series, Smash, created by Theresa Rebeck.

Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main Street, Memphis TN 38103. Friday, June 28, 2019 7:30pm. Box Office: 901.525.3000 or www.orpheum-memphis.com.





