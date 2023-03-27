Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FUNNY GIRL, BEETLEJUICE, COMPANY And More Announced For 2023-2024 Broadway Season at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis

Other titles for the season include Les Miserables, Mrs. Doubtfire, Wicked and Mamma Mia!.

Mar. 27, 2023  

FUNNY GIRL, BEETLEJUICE, COMPANY And More Announced For 2023-2024 Broadway Season at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis

In case you didn't know, today is National Theatre Day! What a perfect day to announce the 2023-2024 Orpheum Theatre Broadway Season! An what an announcement it was!

"Everyone is invited to come experience wonderful Broadway productions at the Orpheum this season," said Brett Batterson, Orpheum President & CEO. "This exciting season features Tony winning revivals, beloved blockbusters, and some electrifying new shows you won't want to miss."

The 2023-2024 season begins with the sensational Broadway revival of FUNNY GIRL, featuring an updated book from Harvey Fierstein and one of the most iconic scores to tell the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice. Based on Tim Burton's beloved film, Broadway smash-hit BEETLEJUICE will open on Halloween night, October 31. From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power in the new original musical SIX.

Phone rings, door chimes, in comes the Tony Award winning revival of Stephen Sondheim's COMPANY in early 2024. In February, the musical phenomenon LES MISÉRABLES makes its highly anticipated 10th return to the Orpheum. Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny stars in a new musical comedy about the things we do to stay together in MRS. DOUBTFIRE. The Broadway sensation telling the untold true story of the Witches of Oz - WICKED flies back to Memphis April 2024. Closing out the season is MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show set to the timeless hits of ABBA.

Be sure to visit the link below to become a season ticket holder so that you don't miss these phenomenal shows! I was lucky enough to see Beetlejuice and SIX on Broadway so I am excited to see them, along with the rest of the season, on my hometown theatre stage! See you at the Orpheum!




Cumberland County Playhouse Presents AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Photo
Cumberland County Playhouse Presents AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
Beginning April 14, Cumberland County Playhouse presents Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None! Based on the best-selling novel in the world, this production will be directed by René Pulliam, who directed 2021's The 39 Steps.
Cumberland County Playhouse Presents THINGS MY MOTHER TAUGHT ME Photo
Cumberland County Playhouse Presents THINGS MY MOTHER TAUGHT ME
Beginning March 17, get ready for a delightful lesson in love and relationships as Cumberland County Playhouse presents Things My Mother Taught Me!
The Circuit Playhouse Opens Regional Premiere of INK, About Rupert Murdoch Photo
The Circuit Playhouse Opens Regional Premiere of INK, About Rupert Murdoch
The Circuit Playhouse, in partnership with Show Sponsors Art and Nancy Graesser along with Sharon Younger Circuit Playhouse, Inc. Super Sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff, presents the regional premiere of James Graham’s Tony-nominated play, INK, written by James Graham.
Rhodes Theatre Guild Presents ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Photo
Rhodes Theatre Guild Presents ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
Rhodes Theatre Guild is closing out its seventh season with an energized take on an iconic musical from Mary Rodgers. This zany modern twist on the tale from Hans Christian Andersen, is directed by Randy Redd and choreographed by Rhodes alumna Cameron Crawford ‘19.

From This Author - AniKatrina Fageol

AniKatrina Fageol is an author, an actor, and a theatre lover from a young age. She is a Memphis native and graduated from the University of Memphis with a BFA in Theatre. She went on to work for t... (read more about this author)


FUNNY GIRL, BEETLEJUICE, COMPANY And More Announced For 2023-2024 Broadway Season at The Orpheum Theatre MemphisFUNNY GIRL, BEETLEJUICE, COMPANY And More Announced For 2023-2024 Broadway Season at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
March 27, 2023

In case you didn't know, today is National Theatre Day! What a perfect day to announce the 2023-2024 Orpheum Theatre Broadway Season! An what an announcement it was!
Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD- THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at The Orpheum Theatre MemphisReview: AIN'T TOO PROUD- THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
March 9, 2023

What did our critic think of AIN'T TOO PROUD- THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis?
Review: TINA at The Orpheum Theatre MemphisReview: TINA at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
February 16, 2023

What did our critic think of TINA at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis? Valentine's Day was a special evening for Memphis theatre-goers. Rock and roll lovers flocked to the Orpheum Theatre to hear iconic hits such as 'Proud Mary' and 'What's Love Got To Do With It'. Theatre lovers crowded the theatre for incredible costumes, stunning lighting designs, and some extremely powerful voices on the stage. And you only have until this Sunday to experience it. I'm of course speakng about Tina the Musical.
Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at The Orpheum Theatre MemphisReview: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
December 2, 2022

What did our critic think of DEAR EVAN HANSEN at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis?
Review: PRETTY WOMAN at The Orpheum Theatre MemphisReview: PRETTY WOMAN at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
October 12, 2022

What did our critic think of PRETTY WOMAN at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis? If you are familiar with the beloved 1990 film Pretty Woman, you are familiar with this line. The opening number of the musical 'Welcome to Hollywood' captivates the audience with a catchy line and an exhilirating dance number. Fans of the film won't be disappointed, holding their breath for iconic lines and even costumes from the film. However, the late great Stephen Sondheim once spoke about the concept of 'why musicals', saying they are 'perfectly OK, but why write them? They're not necessary.
share