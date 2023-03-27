FUNNY GIRL, BEETLEJUICE, COMPANY And More Announced For 2023-2024 Broadway Season at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis

In case you didn't know, today is National Theatre Day! What a perfect day to announce the 2023-2024 Orpheum Theatre Broadway Season! An what an announcement it was!

"Everyone is invited to come experience wonderful Broadway productions at the Orpheum this season," said Brett Batterson, Orpheum President & CEO. "This exciting season features Tony winning revivals, beloved blockbusters, and some electrifying new shows you won't want to miss."

The 2023-2024 season begins with the sensational Broadway revival of FUNNY GIRL, featuring an updated book from Harvey Fierstein and one of the most iconic scores to tell the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice. Based on Tim Burton's beloved film, Broadway smash-hit BEETLEJUICE will open on Halloween night, October 31. From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power in the new original musical SIX.

Phone rings, door chimes, in comes the Tony Award winning revival of Stephen Sondheim's COMPANY in early 2024. In February, the musical phenomenon LES MISÉRABLES makes its highly anticipated 10th return to the Orpheum. Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny stars in a new musical comedy about the things we do to stay together in MRS. DOUBTFIRE. The Broadway sensation telling the untold true story of the Witches of Oz - WICKED flies back to Memphis April 2024. Closing out the season is MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show set to the timeless hits of ABBA.

Be sure to visit the link below to become a season ticket holder so that you don't miss these phenomenal shows! I was lucky enough to see Beetlejuice and SIX on Broadway so I am excited to see them, along with the rest of the season, on my hometown theatre stage! See you at the Orpheum!