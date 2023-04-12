FAT HAM, WHO'S HOLIDAY, and More Set For Playhouse on the Square 2023/24 Season

Circuit Playhouse, Inc. will present 15 productions they will produce during their 2023-2024 season.

CPI will offer an array of productions during Season 55, including 2 World Premieres and 9 Regional Premieres. With 14 productions across three stages (Playhouse on the Square, The Circuit Playhouse, and TheatreWorks@TheSquare) and 1 touring production that will travel the Mid-South Region Spring 2023. Subscriptions are available for purchase. Purchase before the Early Bird Deadline of August 1st, 2023 to receive $20 off. To purchase a Season 55 Subscription, go to www.playhouseonthesquare.org/ticket-information/subscriptions or call our Box Office at (901) 726-4656.

As part of CPI's equity and accessibility initiative, single ticket prices are being reduced to $25 for adults; $20 for senior citizens, students, teachers, first responders, and members of the Military; and $15 for youth under the age of 18. This move is to remove financial barriers preventing patrons from enjoying professional live theatre in the Mid-South region so everyone can find their place with Playhouse on the Square!

Season 55 Productions & Special Events:

DON'T HYDROPLANE by Bryan Curtis

TheatreWorks@TheSquare || July 7 - 23, 2023 *World Premiere

Winner of the 2022 NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition, Don't Hydroplane follows a family as they navigate the difficult task of finding a final resting place for their loved one. Despite Annagram and Betty Queen's careful planning, they soon discover that the process is anything but easy.

THE PROM

Book by Bob Martin & Chad Beguelin, Music by Matthew Sklar, and Lyrics by Chad Beguelin

Playhouse on the Square || August 18 - September 17, 2023 *Regional Premiere

A group of Broadway stars come to the rescue when a student is refused the opportunity to bring her girlfriend to the prom, resulting in a magnificent evening that inspires the audience to rely on their loved ones and develop a deeper understanding of them.

THE GREAT WINE PERFORMANCES 2023

Special Events Super Sponsor: Dorothy O. Kirsch

Playhouse on the Square || August 22nd, 2023

You're invited to the most exciting wine tasting in Memphis! This fun and funky fundraiser brings some familiar (and not so familiar) plays to life and pairs them with 10 different wines for an evening you won't soon forget.

FAT HAM by James Ijames

The Circuit Playhouse || September 15 - October 8, 2023 *Regional Premiere

Fat Ham is a deliciously funny retelling of Shakespeare's Hamlet set in the American South. William returns home after his father's death and must confront corruption and betrayal, deciding whether to seek revenge or forge a new path. Fat Ham is an exploration of identity in society and place in the family.

SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK, LIVE!

Book by George Keating, Kyle Hall, Scott Ferguson and Music & Lyrics by Bob Dorough, Dave Frishberg, George Newall, Kathy Mandry, Lynn Ahrens, and Tom Yohe

The Circuit Playhouse || November 10 - December 22, 2023 *Playhouse Revival

Based on the cherished animated series that taught generations of youth about grammar, math, science, and history, Schoolhouse Rock, Live! is packed with classic catchy tunes and clever lyrics that will bring a smile to folks of all ages.

*School matinee performances available

THE WIZARD OF OZ

by L. Frank Baum with music and lyrics by Harold and E. Y. Harburg.

Playhouse on the Square || November 17 - December 22, 2023 *Playhouse Revival

The Wizard of Oz, based on the book by L. Frank Baum, tells the enchanting story of Dorothy Gale after she is whisked away by a powerful twister and finds herself in the mystical land of Oz. With the help of a Scarecrow, a Tin-Man, and a Lion, she embarks on a journey to meet the Wizard so she can make her way back home.

*School matinee performances available.

WHO'S HOLIDAY by Matthew Lombardo

The Memphian Room at The Circuit Playhouse || November 24 - December 22, 2022 *Playhouse Revival

This holiday season, get ready for a party like no other! Who's Holiday! is bringing a whole new side of Cindy Lou Who to the stage. She's not just an innocent little girl anymore, and she's got a lot more tricks up her sleeve. Join in on this adult-comedy that is guaranteed to leave you laughing all night long.

GREATER ILLINOIS by Steven Strafford

TheatreWorks@theSquare || January 12 - 28, 2024 *World Premiere

One of the 2022 NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition Winners, Greater Illinois tackles themes of intersectionality and who benefits from an oppressive regime. This World Premiere showcases that understanding the other side and finding unity are the solution to battling ignorance.

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Music by Marc Shaiman, Lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, and Book by David Greig

Playhouse on the Square || January 19 - February 18, 2024 *Regional Premiere

Based on the book by Roald Dahl, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory brings the beloved story to life onstage, capturing the mystical tale of Charlie Bucket after finding a Golden Ticket that grants him a day inside Willy Wonka's chocolate factory. Witness the wonder of Charlie's journey through Willy Wonka's factory in this fantastical musical.

*School matinee performances available

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

by Stefano Massini || Show Sponsor: Sharon Younger

The Circuit Playhouse || January 26 - February 11, 2024 *Regional Premiere

Experience the rise and fall of one of the most influential families in modern finance with The Lehman Trilogy. Follow the story of three brothers as they navigate the twists and turns of American capitalism over the course of three generations in this Tony Award-winning play!

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Book by John Gordon, Lyrics by Clark Gesner and Andrew Lippa, and Music by Clark Gesner

The Circuit Playhouse || March 15 - April 13, 2024

Experience the magic of childhood and the beloved Peanuts gang in this Tony Award-winning musical. Join Charlie Brown and his friends as they navigate the ups and downs of growing up, set to a timeless and catchy score. Perfect for all ages, this hilarious and heartwarming show is a must-see for theatre lovers.

*School matinee performances available

BOB MARLEY'S THREE LITTLE BIRDS

Based on a story by Cedella Marley, Music and Lyrics by Bob Marley, Adapted for the stage by Michael J. Bobbitt

Theatre Education Touring Production || March 19 - May 17, 2024 *Regional Premiere

Touring the Mid-South Region this season, Bob Marley's Three Little Birds is a heartwarming musical that offers an inspiring story about conquering our fears, set to the uplifting music of Bob Marley. This tour is the perfect way to bring theatre into schools and engage students in a whole new way.

*School matinee performances available.

POTUS (OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE)

by Selina Fillinger

The Circuit Playhouse || March 22 - April 14, 2024 *Regional Premiere

POTUS delves into the world of politics, power, and presidency. Witness the team of women behind a newly elected President and how they navigate the treacherous waters of Washington D.C., and fight to make their mark on history.

THE 46TH ANNUAL ORIGINAL ART AUCTION

Special Events Super Sponsor: Dorothy O. Kirsch

Playhouse on the Square || April 20th, 2024

It's a pARTy and a fundraiser at the same time! With over 150 artists contributing one-of-a-kind pieces for a live and silent auction, this auction is Playhouse on the Square's biggest event of the year! Partygoers enjoy the excitement of the auction, delicious hor d'oeuvres, and tasty beverages.

YOUR ARM'S TOO SHORT TO BOX WITH GOD

Book by Vinnette Carroll, Music and Lyrics by Alex Bradford and Micki Grant

Playhouse on the Square || April 26 - May 19, 2024 *Regional Premiere

The Broadway musical based on the Gospel of Matthew, Your Arm's Too Short To Box With God is an uplifting musical with gospel-inspired music and inspiring storytelling. The show celebrates the power of belief and the human spirit that will have audiences clapping their hands and tapping their feet in no time.

THE HOT WING KING by Katori Hall

The Circuit Playhouse || May 10 - June 2, 2024 *Regional Premiere

A searing new comedy, The Hot Wing King follows a group of friends as they prepare for the "Hot Wang Festival" in Memphis, TN. As Cordell and his beau Dwayne embark on their journey to win the "crown," they find their way through their personal struggles and relationships, figuring out the true meaning of community.

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

Book by Terrence McNally, Music by Marc Shaiman, and Lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman || Show Sponsor: tamburrino, inc.

Playhouse on the Square || June 14 - July 14, 2024 *Regional Premiere

Based on the life of Frank Abagnale Jr., this musical jet sets audiences on a high-flying wild ride through the life of a young con artist who poses as a pilot, doctor, and lawyer, all while being pursued by the FBI. Catch Me If You Can is a thrilling musical adventure that is not to be missed.