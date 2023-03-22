Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cumberland County Playhouse Presents THINGS MY MOTHER TAUGHT ME

Things My Mother Taught Me plays in the Adventure Theater through April 30.

Mar. 22, 2023 Â 
Beginning March 17, get ready for a delightful lesson in love and relationships as Cumberland County Playhouse presents Things My Mother Taught Me!

"This is a truly wonderful show that will charm audiences of all generations," said Producing Director Bryce McDonald. "And it's always a pleasure to welcome back the extremely talented Brenda Sparks, who directed last year's productions of Sylvia and On Golden Pond."

Olivia (DeAnna Helgeson, Escape to Margaritaville) and Gabe (Riley Wesson, Buddy) are moving into their first apartment together. They've just packed up all their belongings and driven halfway across the country to start a new life together in Chicago. Their moving day doesn't go exactly as planned, though, and things become even more complicated when Olivia's parents (Weslie Webster, Cinderella, and Jason Ross, Leading Ladies) and Gabe's parents (Britt Hancock, Leading Ladies, and Lauren Marshall, Cinderella) show up to help! Adding to the confusion are the frequent appearances of the building's super (Daniel Black, On Golden Pond), whose ability to understand English seems to come and go at will. Can a two-bedroom apartment contain all of the people - along with all the love, laughs, worry, and wisdom that's about to happen? This comedy takes a generational look at relationships, and how sometimes parents are passing their best lessons on to their children without even meaning to. Funny and touching, this one will make you laugh out loud and fall in love all over again.

Things My Mother Taught Me plays in the Adventure Theater through April 30, is rated PG, and is sponsored by Beltone Hearing Aid Centers of Tennessee. Tickets can be purchased online at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse Box Office at (931) 484-5000. All CCP productions are made possible through sponsor support, with additional support provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission, The National Endowment for the Arts, Playhouse media sponsor The Crossville Chronicle, and Playhouse Season Partners Plateau Pediatrics, Tim and Susan Tewalt, Ken and Grace Patton, Bob and Jaye Emrick, Dr. Edward and Karen Thornblade, and Bucky Burke Home Improvements & Landscaping.




The Circuit Playhouse, in partnership with Show Sponsors Art and Nancy Graesser along with Sharon Younger Circuit Playhouse, Inc. Super Sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff, presents the regional premiere of James Grahamâ€™s Tony-nominated play, INK, written by James Graham.
Rhodes Theatre Guild is closing out its seventh season with an energized take on an iconic musical from Mary Rodgers. This zany modern twist on the tale from Hans Christian Andersen, is directed by Randy Redd and choreographed by Rhodes alumna Cameron Crawford â€˜19.
Tennessee Shakespeare Company brings the next installment of its Southern Literary Salon Series to the Tabor Stage, Truth and Beauty of Ann Patchett on Sunday, March 26 at 3:00 pm.Â  Patchett is the author of eight novels, four nonfiction books, and two childrenâ€™s books; and she is the co-founder of Parnassus Books in Nashville.Â 

