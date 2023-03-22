Beginning March 17, get ready for a delightful lesson in love and relationships as Cumberland County Playhouse presents Things My Mother Taught Me!

"This is a truly wonderful show that will charm audiences of all generations," said Producing Director Bryce McDonald. "And it's always a pleasure to welcome back the extremely talented Brenda Sparks, who directed last year's productions of Sylvia and On Golden Pond."

Olivia (DeAnna Helgeson, Escape to Margaritaville) and Gabe (Riley Wesson, Buddy) are moving into their first apartment together. They've just packed up all their belongings and driven halfway across the country to start a new life together in Chicago. Their moving day doesn't go exactly as planned, though, and things become even more complicated when Olivia's parents (Weslie Webster, Cinderella, and Jason Ross, Leading Ladies) and Gabe's parents (Britt Hancock, Leading Ladies, and Lauren Marshall, Cinderella) show up to help! Adding to the confusion are the frequent appearances of the building's super (Daniel Black, On Golden Pond), whose ability to understand English seems to come and go at will. Can a two-bedroom apartment contain all of the people - along with all the love, laughs, worry, and wisdom that's about to happen? This comedy takes a generational look at relationships, and how sometimes parents are passing their best lessons on to their children without even meaning to. Funny and touching, this one will make you laugh out loud and fall in love all over again.

Things My Mother Taught Me plays in the Adventure Theater through April 30, is rated PG, and is sponsored by Beltone Hearing Aid Centers of Tennessee. Tickets can be purchased online at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse Box Office at (931) 484-5000. All CCP productions are made possible through sponsor support, with additional support provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission, The National Endowment for the Arts, Playhouse media sponsor The Crossville Chronicle, and Playhouse Season Partners Plateau Pediatrics, Tim and Susan Tewalt, Ken and Grace Patton, Bob and Jaye Emrick, Dr. Edward and Karen Thornblade, and Bucky Burke Home Improvements & Landscaping. This project is being supported, in whole or in part, by federal award number SLFRP5534 awarded to the State of Tennessee by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.