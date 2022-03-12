Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Circuit Playhouse, Inc. Shifts to 100% Seating Capacity

The full seating capacity is set to begin on March 18th.

Mar. 12, 2022  
Circuit Playhouse, Inc. starting with A Doll's House & A Doll's House Pt 2 (opening March 18th at The Circuit Playhouse) will open their seating capacity to 100% with masks becoming optional but encouraged. Previous protocols such as social distancing in the front of house areas along with sanitation stations will remain in place. All Circuit Playhouse, Inc. staff and actors are fully vaccinated and tested weekly for COVID-19.

Whitney Jo, the Managing Director at the Circuit Playhouse, stated, "Playhouse on the Square and The Circuit Playhouse will continue in our commitment to curb the spread of COVID-19. The health and well-being of our patrons, students, volunteers, and staff is and has been our number one priority. We look forward to seeing everyone at the theatre!"


Circuit Playhouse, Inc. will continue to be diligent in keeping patrons safe as possible
while attending performances and events in our spaces. This move is to ensure all
patrons receive the opportunity to enjoy what Circuit Playhouse, Inc. has to offer. The
decision to move to these protocols were made under careful consideration, looking at
COVID-19 case numbers in the Mid-South region and guidance from local health
officials and the CDC.



