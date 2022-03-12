Circuit Playhouse, Inc. Shifts to 100% Seating Capacity

Circuit Playhouse, Inc. starting with A Doll's House & A Doll's House Pt 2 (opening March 18th at The Circuit Playhouse) will open their seating capacity to 100% with masks becoming optional but encouraged. Previous protocols such as social distancing in the front of house areas along with sanitation stations will remain in place. All Circuit Playhouse, Inc. staff and actors are fully vaccinated and tested weekly for COVID-19.

Whitney Jo, the Managing Director at the Circuit Playhouse, stated, "Playhouse on the Square and The Circuit Playhouse will continue in our commitment to curb the spread of COVID-19. The health and well-being of our patrons, students, volunteers, and staff is and has been our number one priority. We look forward to seeing everyone at the theatre!"



Circuit Playhouse, Inc. will continue to be diligent in keeping patrons safe as possible

while attending performances and events in our spaces. This move is to ensure all

patrons receive the opportunity to enjoy what Circuit Playhouse, Inc. has to offer. The

decision to move to these protocols were made under careful consideration, looking at

COVID-19 case numbers in the Mid-South region and guidance from local health

officials and the CDC.