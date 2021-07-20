VIDEO: Watch Ahmad Muriz Che Rose

Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra has released Ahmad Muriz Che Rose "Bertabuh Kala Senja" as part of its MPOPlaysOn series.

Rose says:

Whether guided by textbooks spewing conventional wisdom or inspired by the composer's natural propensity for not heeding advice, I began composing this work with a set of notions that seemed opposed to the traditional ideals of orchestral music. With that in mind, I sought an intimate rather than a virtuosic expression; an expression devoid of heroic climaxes and dramatic turns, that mirrors the subtle changes and nuance that pervade our daily lives. This one-movement work consists of three continuous sections, outlining a sonata form. Contrapuntal lines, cluster harmony and interlocking parts form the basis of the work's entire musical vocabulary.

The contour and interaction of harmonic and melodic elements of the piece suggest the parallels between the dusk and how a new day prevails ... the dawn after a restless night. A prominently occurring melody is the Malay 'syair' (poem-like prose) where the contour of the whole piece took place. The chromatic bonang is not treated as an exotic accessory to the ensemble, instead of taking an independent role to blend with its Western counterparts. The depiction of 'bertabuh' (beating of the drums and gongs) is apparent within the timpani part, done intentionally to assimilate an East-West interaction.

The interlocking parts between the harp and 'bonang' as well as the piano and bonang is a mirror of a gamelan ensemble, layered on contrapuntal Western idiom. This work is how the composer sees life unfolds; often full of unexpected clichés but, with determination, one's goal is never too far.

Watch the video below!