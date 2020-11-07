Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

This episode features a multifaceted artist.

The Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre presents Episode 8 of Talking About - Crossing Artistic Boundaries.

While pursuing a Degree in Theatre at UiTM, Zhafir Muzani starred in Astro's hit sitcom Oh My English! (2012). Upon graduating, he joined The Actors Studio as Dancer / Choreographer in-Residence.

In 2019, he premiered ALMARI : Perjuangan in Don't Let Usman Awang Know. That same year, he was the choreographer for the sold out Mek Mulung: Lakhon Dewa Muda.

Zhafir has a deep love for traditional dance and art forms especially Balinese and Javanese dance having trained in Indonesia. His Balinese dance performance won him Best Male Dancer (2016, 2017 & 2018) and Best Choreographer (2018) in Short+Sweet Dance. He also won the World Championship of Performing Arts (2011) in Los Angeles, United States.

He is currently working on a brand new work, pragina : EMOSI, which marries Balinese dance with contemporary dance.

