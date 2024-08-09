THE BOYZ Comes to Kuala Lumpur in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Boyz are coming to Malaysia! The group will perform on September 7, 2024 at Mega Star Arena KL.

Since their debut, THE BOYZ have captivated K-pop fans worldwide with dynamic performances, impressive choreography, and chart-topping hits. Known for their energetic stage presence and impeccable synchronization, they are set to deliver a versatile and talented performance.

Organized by Star Planet, this marks THE BOYZ’s first concert in Kuala Lumpur. Fans, known as THE Bs, can expect a night of spectacular performances, cutting-edge stage production, and an unforgettable musical journey through their hits.

The world tour kicked off with three thrilling nights in Seoul in July. THE BOYZ will travel across Europe, the US, and Southeast Asia, visiting cities like New York, Los Angeles, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila, Macau, Osaka, Paris, and London, with more cities to be announced.

THE BOYZ, a South Korean boy group managed by IST Entertainment, consists of SANGYEON, JACOB, YOUNGHOON, HYUNJAE, JUYEON, KEVIN, NEW, Q, JU HAKNYEON, SUNWOO, and ERIC. Since their 2017 debut, they have built a massive global fan base with high-energy performances, innovative music, and strong fan engagement. Their hits include “The Stealer,” “THRILL RIDE,” “MAVERICK,” “WATCH IT,” “Nectar,” and “REVEAL.”

THE BOYZ have received numerous awards, solidifying their status as a leading K-pop group. Their accolades include wins at the Asia Artist Awards, Golden Disc Awards, Seoul Music Awards, The Fact Music Awards, and Melon Music Awards.

