Fakkah Fuzz Comes to PJPAC This Month

Performances run 25-26 October.

By: Oct. 11, 2024
Fakkah Fuzz Comes to PJPAC This Month Image
Fakkah Fuzz is finally back in Malaysia with his brand new tour! Fresh from becoming Singapore's only comedian with 2 Netflix comedy specials, Fuzz returns to take you through more brand new stories about his life with his comedy stylings that you know and love.

I Am Fadzri Rashid is a step into a new journey where for the first time on stage, Fuzz will shed his stage persona and embrace his real name and story. This brand-new hour will be an intimate, uproarious exploration of identity and ambition.

Join Fuzz as he takes you on a hilarious, heartfelt journey from his childhood antics to the comedy stage, offering a unique insight into the man behind the laughter. It’s a moment in history you won’t want to miss. Get your tickets now!




