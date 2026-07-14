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Cantopop Non-Stop 100 Symphonic Classic Hits will come to PJPAC in September. The event is set for September 5, 2026.

100 songs. 100 minutes. Non-stop nostalgic hits from Hong Kong. Sing-along with the Selangor and Kuala Lumpur Orchestra and Choir (SKOC) in a symphonic rendition of your favourite tunes from the 70s to now.

Relive iconic hits made famous by legendary artists such as Leslie Cheung, Anita Mui, Alan Tam, Andy Lau, Faye Wong and many more. Featuring a 100-minute nonstop medley of 100 classic Cantopop hits, this brings a unique live orchestral experience for audiences of all generations. From heartfelt ballads to upbeat chart-toppers, each piece flows seamlessly into the next, creating a continuous musical journey through the golden eras of Cantopop.

As the venue's annual highlight, this concert represents not only the passion and dedication of our musicians but also a shared love for music that transcends generations. SKOC is also a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to promoting music education and fostering a deeper appreciation of orchestral music within the community.

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