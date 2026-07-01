DanceLink Will Bring SNOW WHITE to PJPAC in September

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DanceLink will present Lisa Macuja Elizalde's Snow White in Malaysia, marking the fourth collaboration between DanceLink and Ballet Manila. The production continues the companies' partnership to bring classical ballet performances to Malaysian audiences through a family-friendly adaptation of the classic fairy tale.

Created, choreographed and directed by Lisa Macuja Elizalde, Snow White combines classical ballet with storytelling, featuring elaborate costumes, colorful sets and an original musical arrangement. The production follows the familiar tale of Snow White, the Evil Queen, the Magic Mirror and the Seven Dwarfs, bringing the story to life through dance while celebrating themes of courage, kindness and the triumph of good over evil.

Designed as an introduction to ballet for younger audiences while offering an engaging theatrical experience for all ages, the production aims to provide a memorable outing for families. DanceLink describes the performance as a celebration of imagination and storytelling, with visually rich staging and choreography that highlights the artistry of Ballet Manila.

The creative team includes libretto, choreography and direction by Lisa Macuja Elizalde, rehearsal masters Gerardo Francisco Jr. and Eileen Lopez, music arranger Roy del Valle and set designer Mark Daniel, adapting the original design by Mio Infante. Carlo Esteva Reyes serves as technical director and lighting designer, with visual production design by Joyce Sahagun Garcia and costumes by Michael Miguel.

The production is presented by DanceLink, Alfren Salgado and Violet Hong. Dante Perez serves as project head, Chevy Salvador as production manager, Victoria Lau as production coordinator, Patricia Ramirez as digital artwork designer, Emma Palada, Susan Seow and Lim Xing Juan as production assistants, and Timothy Lau as stage manager.

Tickets are on sale now. Audience members should select their preferred performance date and show time during the booking process before choosing seats. Organizers note that all tickets are non-refundable, non-exchangeable and cannot be canceled once payment has been completed.

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