A CRESCENDO OF HOPE Comes to PJPAC in April 2025

A Crescendo of Hope is coming to PJPAC in 2025. The performances will run April 5-6, 2025.

From heartbreak to hope, 'A Crescendo of Hope' follows the journey of Zane, a high school student forced to return to Malaysia with his sisters, Allie and Kaelynn, after the painful breakup of their parents' marriage. Struggling with anger, defiance, and confusion, Zane finds himself on an unexpected path of transformation. With the support he receives in his new school, Zane discovers his true purpose and the strength to rebuild his life.

Creative Team

Executive Producers: KWANG SENG SEE & DORCAS HONG

Producer: JOYCE LING

Director: KWANG SENG SEE

Musical Advisor: FIU SEE CHAN

Acting Directors: KWANG SENG SEE & DORCAS HONG

Asst Acting Director: JOHNNY CHIN

Music Director: KWANG SENG SEE

Songwriters: KWANG SENG SEE & DORCAS HONG

Song Arranger: CHARLES WONG

Sets & Props Managers: HELENA TAN & PETRINA ONG

Costume, Hair & Makeup Managers: CAROL LING & SUSANNA CHING

Sound Manager: POH EE ENG

Lighting Manager: CHOULYEW TAN

Stage Managers: JOEL YAM & TERRANCE TSAI

Choreographers: JACLYN PUAH & GRACE NYE

Media Director: CHOULYEW TAN

Graphic Designer: CHOULYEW TAN

Cinematographer & Editor: GRACE NYE

Visual Operators: ZACK WONG & WESLEY CHONG

Social Media Communication Manager: JOEL YAM

Cast

ANDY LOW as Zane

SHEANN TUNG as Allie

KAYLA SEE as Kaelynn

IVAN YAP as Father

BEI YAN CHIN as Mother

REBECCA NG as Grandmother

JUSTIN NG as Coach Ming Han

BENJAMIN LEONG as Jack (Basketballer)

JAYDEN FOO as Liam (Basketballer)

ZEN MOY as Neo (Basketballer)

NAOMI LIM as Natalie (Cheerleader)

HALIMAH KIM as Jessica (Cheerleader)

BETHANY TAN as Becky (Cheerleader)

Comments