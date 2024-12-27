A CRESCENDO OF HOPE Comes to PJPAC in April 2025

The performances will run April 5-6, 2025.
A Crescendo of Hope is coming to PJPAC in 2025. The performances will run April 5-6, 2025.
From heartbreak to hope, 'A Crescendo of Hope' follows the journey of Zane, a high school student forced to return to Malaysia with his sisters, Allie and Kaelynn, after the painful breakup of their parents' marriage. Struggling with anger, defiance, and confusion, Zane finds himself on an unexpected path of transformation. With the support he receives in his new school, Zane discovers his true purpose and the strength to rebuild his life.
Executive Producers: KWANG SENG SEE & DORCAS HONG
Producer: JOYCE LING
Director: KWANG SENG SEE
Musical Advisor: FIU SEE CHAN
Acting Directors: KWANG SENG SEE & DORCAS HONG
Asst Acting Director: JOHNNY CHIN
Music Director: KWANG SENG SEE
Songwriters: KWANG SENG SEE & DORCAS HONG
Song Arranger: CHARLES WONG
Sets & Props Managers: HELENA TAN & PETRINA ONG
Costume, Hair & Makeup Managers: CAROL LING & SUSANNA CHING
Sound Manager: POH EE ENG
Lighting Manager: CHOULYEW TAN
Stage Managers: JOEL YAM & TERRANCE TSAI
Choreographers: JACLYN PUAH & GRACE NYE
Media Director: CHOULYEW TAN
Graphic Designer: CHOULYEW TAN
Cinematographer & Editor: GRACE NYE
Visual Operators: ZACK WONG & WESLEY CHONG
Social Media Communication Manager: JOEL YAM
ANDY LOW as Zane
SHEANN TUNG as Allie
KAYLA SEE as Kaelynn
IVAN YAP as Father
BEI YAN CHIN as Mother
REBECCA NG as Grandmother
JUSTIN NG as Coach Ming Han
BENJAMIN LEONG as Jack (Basketballer)
JAYDEN FOO as Liam (Basketballer)
ZEN MOY as Neo (Basketballer)
NAOMI LIM as Natalie (Cheerleader)
HALIMAH KIM as Jessica (Cheerleader)
BETHANY TAN as Becky (Cheerleader)
Videos