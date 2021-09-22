VIDEO: Meet the Girls of MYSTIC PIZZA at Ogunquit Playhouse

Trade one quaint New England seacoast village for another this fall with the world premiere of Mystic Pizza: A New Musical at Ogunquit Playhouse. Through October 2, 2021, Ogunquit Playhouse's 25,000-square-foot, open-air Leary Pavilion is hosting the new musical based on the beloved 1988 romantic comedy that launched the career of Julia Roberts.

Meet the girls leading the production in an all new video below!

Mystic Pizza features Krystina Alabado (Broadway's Mean Girls) as Daisy, Kyra Kennedy (Waitress 1st National Tour) as Kat, Gianna Yanelli (Broadway's Mean Girls) as Jojo, Rayanne Gonzales (Broadway's Phantom) as Leona, Joel Perez (Broadway's Fun Home) as Tim, Garrett Marshall as Bill, and Corey Mach (Broadway's Kinky Boots) as Charles. Becca Petersen, Isabella De Souza Moore, Nicole Paloma Sarro, Jesse Swimm, Jake Swain, Graham Stevens, and Forest VanDyke round out the Ensemble, alongside Swings Elaine Cotter and Joshua Bess.

The team behind Mystic Pizza boasts all women in the lead creative positions. Directed by Casey Hushion (Broadway's Mean Girls and The Prom), Mystic Pizza features a book by Sandy Rustin (the stage adaptation of Clue, The Cottage), choreography by Liz Ramos (Disney Channel's "Jessie," NBC's "Eve"), orchestrations and music supervision by Carmel Dean (The Notebook musical, American Idiot), and music direction by Kristin Stowell (Songbird Off-Broadway).

Mystic Pizza features scenic design by Nate Bertone (OP's Escape to Margaritaville), lighting design by Richard Latta (OP's Murder on the Orient Express), sound design by Kevin Heard (OP's Kinky Boots), costume design by Jen Caprio (Broadway's Falsettos) and wig design by Roxanne De Luna (OP's 42nd Street). Christopher Anaya-Gorman is the Production Stage Manager and Ellen Goldberg is the Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Binder Casting; Chad Eric Murnane, CSA. Michael Barra and Allison Bressi are the Executive Producers.

Click HERE to purchase tickets