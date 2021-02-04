Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Public Theatre Announces The Winner Of The Cash Raffle Fundraiser

The grand prize of $1,500 has been awarded to Bette Thibeault of Lewiston.

Feb. 4, 2021  

The Public Theatre has announced it has sold all of its 300 raffle tickets earlier than expected and has pulled the winning ticket. The grand prize of $1,500 has been awarded to Bette Thibeault of Lewiston.

The raffle was created as a special fundraising event offering 300 tickets at $30 each to help support and celebrate The Public Theatre's 30th season during this time of COVID. "We were so happy to see Bette's name on the winning ticket as she has been a longtime supporter of The Public Theatre as well as a fabulous advocate for all of the Arts in Lewiston/Auburn," said Artistic Director Christopher Schario.

The Public Theatre, a Professional Equity Theatre located in downtown Lewiston, has been voted "Best Theatre" in Maine by Down East Magazine readers' poll seven years in a row. Although the Theatre is currently unable to present live performances due to COVID restrictions, please visit www.thepublictheatre.org to learn more about viewing a previously recorded live performance of their thrilling production of I AND YOU.


