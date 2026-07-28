 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

The Bottom Dollars to Play Hackmatack Playhouse's Sundays at the Farm

The performance will take place on Sunday, August 9.

By:
The Bottom Dollars to Play Hackmatack Playhouse's Sundays at the Farm

Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse will welcome The Bottom Dollars to the Sundays at the Farm concert series on Sunday, August 9, from 1–3 PM. Sundays at the Farm is Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse's weekly outdoor concert series, offering a relaxed way to spend a summer Sunday with family and friends.

Guests are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy live music from local musicians representing a variety of genres, including rhythm and blues, jazz, Americana, and more. Visitors can also enjoy local beer, grab a bison hot dog, browse the farm store, and meet Hackmatack's friendly farm animals while soaking up a summer afternoon in the scenic farm setting.

Betsy Green, fiddler and vocalist for The Bottom Dollars, shares what audiences can expect from the trio's distinctive blend of musical influences: “The Bottom Dollars are three great pals who have honed their sound after years of playing together at music parties and jams. They play a variety of old & obscure bluegrass songs, fiddle tunes, original songs, and slightly more modern classics. Drawing from the bluegrass, folk, Celtic and country backgrounds, the group creates a unique musical blend.”

Click Here to Get Tickets
Need more Maine Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Maine SHOWS

Come From Away in Maine Come From Away
Maine State Music Theatre (8/05-8/22)
Disney's Frozen in Maine Disney's Frozen
Maine State Music Theatre (7/15-8/01)
City of Angels in Maine City of Angels
OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE (7/23-8/22)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels in Maine Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
City Theater (7/17-8/02)
Unabashedly in Maine Unabashedly
Waterville Opera House (8/28-9/06)
Parker McCollum at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Maine Parker McCollum at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater (9/03-9/03)
The Joni Project - Celebrating the Music of Joni Mitchell featuring Katie Pearlman and her band! in Maine The Joni Project - Celebrating the Music of Joni Mitchell featuring Katie Pearlman and her band!
Jonathan's Ogunquit (8/07-8/07)
Small Town- A World Premiere John Mellencamp Musical in Maine Small Town- A World Premiere John Mellencamp Musical
OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE (10/01-11/01)
The Wizard of Oz! in Maine The Wizard of Oz!
L/A Community Little Theatre (8/07-8/16)
Disney & Pixar's FINDING NEMO: A 60-Minute Family Musical in Maine Disney & Pixar's FINDING NEMO: A 60-Minute Family Musical
Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine (6/27-8/23)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets