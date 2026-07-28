The Bottom Dollars to Play Hackmatack Playhouse's Sundays at the Farm
The performance will take place on Sunday, August 9.
Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse will welcome The Bottom Dollars to the Sundays at the Farm concert series on Sunday, August 9, from 1–3 PM. Sundays at the Farm is Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse's weekly outdoor concert series, offering a relaxed way to spend a summer Sunday with family and friends.
Guests are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy live music from local musicians representing a variety of genres, including rhythm and blues, jazz, Americana, and more. Visitors can also enjoy local beer, grab a bison hot dog, browse the farm store, and meet Hackmatack's friendly farm animals while soaking up a summer afternoon in the scenic farm setting.
Betsy Green, fiddler and vocalist for The Bottom Dollars, shares what audiences can expect from the trio's distinctive blend of musical influences: “The Bottom Dollars are three great pals who have honed their sound after years of playing together at music parties and jams. They play a variety of old & obscure bluegrass songs, fiddle tunes, original songs, and slightly more modern classics. Drawing from the bluegrass, folk, Celtic and country backgrounds, the group creates a unique musical blend.”
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