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Video: 'The Egg' From 1776 at Maine State Music Theatre

The Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone musical closes July 11 at the Pickard Theater in Brunswick.

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Maine State Music Theatre posted a clip of 'The Egg' from its current production of 1776, showcasing the comic trio number performed by James Patterson as John Adams, John Treacy Egan as Benjamin Franklin, and Quinn Corcoran as Thomas Jefferson. The production runs through July 11 at the Pickard Theater in Brunswick, with six performances remaining.

1776 features music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone. The musical dramatizes the debates and political maneuvering among the Founding Fathers in the summer of 1776 as they work toward a declaration of independence from Britain. The show won the Tony Award for Best Musical when it opened on Broadway.

The MSMT production is directed by Amber Mak, with choreography by Christopher Page-Sanders and music direction by Jason Wetzel. The design team includes set design by Kevin Rupnik, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, and lighting design by Jeff Koger.

BroadwayWorld has covered the production throughout its run, including a clip of Jalen Kirkman performing 'Momma Look Sharp' and a panel discussion with members of the cast held at Curtis Memorial Library.

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