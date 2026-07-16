Review: MAGIC, WONDER, & TRUE HEART in Disney's FROZEN at Pickard

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Maine State Music Theatre celebrates Mid-summer with a dazzling production of Disney’s FROZEN, brilliantly directed and choreographed by Marc Robin. The delightful extravaganza transforms the Pickard Theater into a magical kingdom where the young and the young at heart can revel in the beloved fairytale performed by an outstanding cast in an opulent production that is certain to hold audiences spellbound.

One of the most popular properties in the Disney canon, the 2018 musical FROZEN is based on the 2013 animated film, both with a score by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s The Snow Queen, FROZEN tells the story of two sisters whose sibling bond undergoes many challenges as they search for self-identity, true love, and meaningful family relationships. With its rich, melodic score that incorporates folk tunes and elements that conjure up the Scandinavian roots of the story, FROZEN uses the metaphor of ice and snow to represent the terrifying cold night of the human soul, which must be thawed by courage, caring, and self-sacrifice.

Director/Choreographer Marc Robin is in his element with this narrative, approaching it with refreshing wonder in extraordinary artistic vision. He creates an enchanted universe animated by the contrasting forces of dark and light, winter and spring, inhabited by vibrant characters and lovable quasi-human creatures - a world that is both terrifying and ultimately beautifully transformative. Robin finds the spectacle, the drama, and, most of all, the true heart of the story, directing his actors to tell it with an endearing honesty. His fluid musical staging and sparkling choreography, as always, add measurably to the glitter of the production. A dusty folk dance like Hygge gets a vibrant reimagining as a tour de force ensemble tap number, and he makes frequent use of the aisles and balconies allowing the actors to take their performances directly to the audience. . As he is legendary for achieving, Robin, ever the alchemist, creates a universe of unlimited imagination.

Music Director Brian Cimmet (Andrew Becker, Associate Music Director) leads the seven-piece orchestra in the romantic melodies, big ballads, pulsating choral numbers, and lively folk tunes that comprise the score. The vocal fabric of the production is outstanding – not only from the talented soloists, but also from the stirring ensemble singing in the choral sequences.

The entire visual production demonstrates the exceptional skill and artistry of the company. William James Mohney’s set evokes the contrast of ice and warmth; with the help of the entire technical team, he creates magical illusion after illusion, including buckets of “snow.”. His décor utilizes large set pieces combined with ever-changing projections. That take the viewer rapidly from one locale to another. The aesthetic blends the look of muted Victorian storybook illustration with minimalist modern pieces that project a timeless air.

Jerran Kowalski‘s projections and Jesse Klug‘s lighting add significantly to the overall effect, allowing the transformations to be seamless, giving a cinematic – sometimes mystical - feel to the entire production, and maximizing the sumptuousness of the fantasy world. There are moments of stunning visual impact such as that when Anna and the courtiers are frozen into a huddled mass of cringing humanity, only to be revived into a blossoming of light. In addition to achieving an excellent aural balance, Shannon Slaton‘s sound design creates special effects, like the ominous cracking of the ice, that add a layer of otherworldly mystery.

Costume Designer, Katie Dowse (Kevin S. Foster II, wigs), vividly creates splendid attire for all the characters in this magical kingdom. There are several stunning moments such as the end of Act One when costumes take center stage, and these are executed with awe-inspiring technical and visual perfection.

In FROZEN, Olaf, the snowman, and Sven, the reindeer, play prominent roles and thanks to the wizardry of puppeteer Chris Palmieri and the actors who portray these characters, the creatures come alive with endearing anthropomorphic charm. Confidently anchoring all the moving parts of this complex technical show, Adam Blais makes his MSMT debut as Production Stage Manager.

The twenty-eight-person cast is comprised of a strong ensemble and talented stars. Liz Leclerc brings beauty, vivacity, and a powerful, emotive soprano to the role of Anna. She is determined, sometimes feisty, brave, loyal, and loving, and possesses the charisma and energy to make a catalytic force in the drama. Vocally, she serves up several high points, including. “For the First Time in Forever.” As her older sister, the conflicted Elsa, Marie Eife proves a worthy adversary and ultimately partner. Possessed of a creamy, commanding mezzo-soprano, she shines in her big number , “Let It Go,”

Coleman Cummings endows Kristoff with sweet, disarming charm and a gentle sense of humor that makes it easy for the audience to root for his happy ending, and he sings “What Do I Know of Love” with sweet introspection. His reindeer companion, the gentle, gawky giant, Sven, is brought to life with anthropomorphic appeal by Chris Palmieri. Nick Moulton creates the loveable snowman, Olaf, whose childlike innocence and sense of wonder inspire the others, to selfless bravery. And he delivers a memorably poignant and lyrically sung rendition of “In Summer.”

As the deceitful Hans, Paul Schwensen successfully convinces the audience that he is a noble prince, only to betray Anna callously and nearly precipitate the ruin of Arendelle. Vocally, he projects a convincing blend of malice and vulnerability in “Hans of the Southern Isles.”

Jonathan Cobrida is amusingly pompous as Weselton, while Stephane Duret gives an evocative interpretation of the wise troll and healer, Grand Pabbie. David Stobbe makes a comic, rich-voiced Oaken; Peter Matthew Smith and Madison Page Buck as the King and Queen are regal, compassionate presences, while Rya Redding as Young Anna, and Estella Wigg as Young Elsa are delightful in their early scenes and their duet, “Do You Want To Build a Snowman?” The remaining ensemble is peopled with excellent triple threat talent giving detailed committed performances.

Disney’s FROZEN is a beloved musical that has touched the hearts of an entire generation. It is a classic fairytale seen through a contemporary lens; it deals with complex interpersonal relationships and heartwarming journeys for the principal characters. Most of all, FROZEN does not entirely follow older fairytale tropes. Like WICKED, sibling conflict and love reside at the core of the piece, but FROZEN is also richly nuanced with supporting characters of quirky charms. The stage musical, while remaining faithful to the animated movie’s essential plot, offers the advantage of an enriched score, and the opportunity for some truly spectacular performances. Moreover, it challenges - visually and technically - the creative team to create a kind of cinematic magic live on stage.

In this production of FROZEN, MSMT demonstrates not only its glorious artistic and technical capabilities, but also its ability to examine a classic like this with fresh eyes, keen vision, a deep respect for the material, and, above all, a sense of profound wonder. This production of FROZEN is memorable– not only for its technical magnificence, but also because it speaks so poignantly to the eternal child in all of us and to the irresistible power of the human heart to heal, love, and renew. In MSMT’s enthralling production, it becomes an allegory of astonishing and breathtakingly beautiful alchemy.

Photos courtesy of MSMT, Jared Morneau, photographer

FROZEN runs from July 15 - August 1, 2026, at MSMT’s Pickard Theater on the campus of Bowdoin College, 1 Bath Rd., Brunswick, ME www.msmt.org 207-725-8769

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