Review: MSMT'S THE LITTLE MERMAID: A Timeless Tale of Love & Redemption

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Based on the beloved Hans Christian Andersen fairytale and its Disney interpretation, Marc Robin and Curt Dale Clark‘s musical theatre adaptation of this tale of love and redemption sings with a fresh, modern spirit at Maine State Music Theatre’s Family Series. This LITTLE MERMAID riffs on the beloved classic source material to examine complex family dynamics, and envisions a world of unity, compassion, and love. Last seen at MSMT in 2019, this revival of THE LITTLE MERMAID captivates audiences at the Pickard Theater on July 20 as the second offering of the company’s Family Series.

Robin and Clark are masters of creating musicals for young audiences - works that are engaging, interactive, funny and inspiring. This lively one-hour version retains the themes and messages of the original classic, while adding a contemporary twist. The score for THE LITTLE MERMAID is one of their most inventive and melodic with music ranging from Calypso to sea shanties to big ballads and lyrical duets. The lyrics are clever and catchy, and the characters - both human and fantasy creatures - are colorful, quirky, and fascinating.

Director/Choreographer Raymond Marc Dumont, who also had directed the previous 2019 production, comes to this revival with fresh eyes and lively new ideas while remaining intent on preserving the heartfelt depth of the piece. His choreography adds measurably to the whole, particularly in numbers like the sailors’ dance, Flutter’s waltz, or the joyful “Birthday in the Sea” and the grand wedding finale that unites the lovers and the worlds of sea and land.

Music Director Andrew Becker wins kudos for his fine instrumental performance of the score - most notably and sweeping passages like the Overture and the “Storm Sequence”- and for his excellent vocal coaching of the cast.

The visual production, which of necessity must take place within the confines of the FROZEN set, is a happy recipe for creating magic upon magic. The décor by

Betsy Puelle atmospherically conjures up both the worlds beneath the sea and on land. Using some lovely large props like rocky sea ledges, a smoking witches’ cauldron, and colonnades for the palace, she blends these with the sweeping projections by Ryan Joyner and colorful lighting by Courtney Smith, both of which exponentially to the overall visual splendor. The under the sea scape is alive with bright hued swimming fish and effervescent bubbles (which by another trick of technical magic, waft out into the audience. This morphs seamlessly into the deck of a schooner that is wrecked by the storm. The beach scenes and palace interiors are opulently appointed visuals that effect the rapid transitions with fantastic ease. The richly textured sound design by Kaleb Pecoraro admirably balances vocal and instrumental.

Costume Designer, Kevin Hutchins, (Letta the Queen, wigs) contributes garments with fairytale flair from the sea witch’s dramatic weeds to Collier’s shaggy lovable dog costume, to the elaborate gowns for the court, imaginative creations for the sea creatures and other phantastic characters. Stage Manager Frankie Mastras presides over all these moving parts and helps to make the magic real.

The cast, comprised of the super talented MSMT Singers and several local young professionals, forms a youthful, exuberant, cohesive company. As Melody, the Mermaid, Audrey Andrews projects a winsome, wispy loveable sea creature whose childlike innocence, pure heart, and minx-like sense of humor become the catalytic force of the story. A fine dancer, and an actress able to convey the heart of a song, she proves a winning presence. Aden Pettet is a youthful, romantic, lyrically gifted Prince Alexander, who struggles to do the right thing, and together they convey idealistic love in “Illusions.”

Lucy Ferguson lends a compelling presence to the Sea Witch, as well as deceitful glamour to her alter ego, Princess Victoria. Gifted with perhaps the most arresting song in the musical, she delivers “Finest Creature” with a stirring mélange of innuendo, irony, pure malevolence and vocal authority. Owen Saalfrank gives a subtly comedic, colorful, strong-voiced performance as the King’s old advisor, Fogerty, complete with Irish brogue, and some arresting physical comedy.

Bryan Dunphy brings a grave presence to Poseidon, and he tempers the mythic Sea God’s raw power with a tender father‘s heart. Marguerite Benham bewitches as the mysterious butterfly Flutter - actually his wife, Elizabeth under enchantment, and she dispenses ethereal magic in her lovely pointe solo, “Flutter Waltz.”

Bobell and Tourtell, Melody‘s companion frog and tortoise, are played by Sebastian Layton-Gonzalez and August Flynn with delightful comic timing and amusing contrasting energies. Maxwell Creedan portrays Collier, the endearing galumphing, shaggy dog, who ultimately finds his voice and gets to sing a rousing “Bow Wow” in his strong, bright tenor.

The sailors, Stu and Joe, Keehnon J. Jackson and Grace Browning, add a vibrant tambourine dance and, as the Prince’s companions, get to sing the shanty, “Sailors Limericks” with lusty abandon. Rounding out the cast are Sadie Cairns as a sweet-voiced Mary Elizabeth and Maddie MacLearn in a variety of roles including the amusing Lady Boxington.

MSMT‘s Family Series has long been one of the jewels in the theatre’s crown. The company demonstrates a special sensitivity and understanding for what thrills young audiences, and it delivers the material and the technological wizardry to enthrall.

Robin and Clark‘s THE LITTLE MERMAID is an stellar example of the excellence and effervescence that MSMT brings to retelling in song and dance these classic fairytales. This revival is no exception. Robin and Clark’s version provides a new kind of happy ending for the mermaid and her prince and for both the kingdoms of the sea and land. Unlike the Hans Christian Andersen story, where the Mermaid’s reward is in the spirit world, Melody and Alexander - each by demonstrating their devotion and willingness for self-sacrifice - are granted the happiness of a life together surrounded by family. Moreover, their happy ending is effected only by participation of the audience- a poignant touch that gives the entire narrative a communal resonance. As Fogarty declares: “there is a little magic in all of us!”

THE LITTLE MERMAID runs for three performances on July 20, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. at MSMT’s Pickard Theater.

Photo credit: Dane Whitlock

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