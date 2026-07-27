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Video: 'Hygge' from Disney's FROZEN at Maine State Music Theatre

The comic ensemble number has become a standout moment in the run's closing days.

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Maine State Music Theatre has shared a video of 'Hygge,' the comic ensemble number from Disney's FROZEN, as the production nears the end of its run. The theatre's post promises audiences will be singing along by the number's end, calling the sequence 'exciting,' 'hilarious,' and 'delightfully over the top.'

DISNEY'S FROZEN is based on the animated film of the same name, which drew inspiration from Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale 'The Snow Queen.' The stage musical follows sisters Elsa and Anna as they navigate magic, fear, and family bonds in the kingdom of Arendelle, with 'Hygge' serving as a lighter, comedic interlude amid the story's emotional stakes. The production is directed and choreographed by Marc Robin, with Brian Cimmet serving as music director.

The production has been running at Pickard Theatre at Bowdoin College, part of Maine State Music Theatre's summer season. According to the theatre, the show closes Saturday August 1st, 2026, marking the end of its limited engagement.

The 'Hygge' clip follows other video releases from the production, including a performance of 'Let It Go.' As detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld report, that number was shared during the same run.

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