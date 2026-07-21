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Video: FROZEN's 'Love Is an Open Door' at Maine State Music Theatre

The fan-favorite duet spotlights Anna and Hans in the Pickard Theater production running through August 1.

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Maine State Music Theatre posted a clip of 'Love Is an Open Door' from its current production of DISNEY'S FROZEN, featuring Liz Leclerc as Anna and Paul Schwensen as Hans in the comic duet that finds the two characters bonding over a series of shared quirks, including, famously, finishing each other's sandwiches.

DISNEY'S FROZEN is based on the animated film of the same name, which itself drew from Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale 'The Snow Queen.' The stage musical follows sisters Anna and Elsa as Anna embarks on an adventure to find her estranged sibling and save their kingdom of Arendelle. 'Love Is an Open Door' is the Act One duet in which Anna and the charming Prince Hans discover an improbable list of things they have in common.

The production is directed and choreographed by Marc Robin, with music direction by Brian Cimmet. The design team includes costumes by Katie Dowse, set design by William James Mohney, lighting by Jesse Klug, and sound by Shannon Slaton. The run is limited, closing August 1 at the Pickard Theater in Brunswick, Maine.

BroadwayWorld previously spoke with Schwensen about building the role of Hans at MSMT, where he makes his Maine State Music Theatre debut this summer after credits including Elder Price in THE BOOK OF MORMON, Fiyero in WICKED, and Chris in MISS SAIGON.

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