Interview: MSMT Panel Explores the Magic of FROZEN

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A capacity crowd gathered at Curtis Memorial Library on July 22 to listen to a panel of stars from the current hit production of FROZEN discuss the musical and its magic. Moderated by Broadway World’s Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold, the panel featured MSMT Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark (producer), Eife (Elsa), Liz Leclerc (Anna), Nick Moulton (Olaf), and Paul Schwensen (Hans).



The discussion explored the sources and lasting appeal of the story, the music, the direction and choreography, the characters, and the technical wizardry of this production.

Here are some salient points made by each of the panelists:

Curt Dale Clark emphasized the universal appeal of FROZEN, saying “it is not just a kids’ musical, but a show for audiences of all ages.” Calling FROZEN the “biggest, most elaborate production MSMT has done since the pandemic,” he explained the significant resources that have gone into creating a show that truly lives up to the mission of “bringing Broadway to Brunswick.” He shared with the audience the Nordic roots of the story in Hans Christian Andersen’s SNOW QUEEN, from which it draws the basic metaphors and storyline, though the Disney version “has tempered the darker elements to appeal to a modern audience.”

Eife shared her thoughts on the meaning of Elsa’s powers – forces “she is afraid of at first, but she learns not to fear who she is, but to embrace her [full] self and [ultimately] use her powers for good.” She discussed her character’s relationship with Anna, how it is tested and deepens over the course of the narrative, with her compassion and love for her sister become the thawing force for all of Arendelle. She also eloquently explained the vocal challenges of Elsa’s role, including the technique and presence it takes to deliver a showstopping song like “Let It Go,” saying she “tries to honor the material because it is so iconic all the while I am climbing stairs and being part of [an exciting] costume reveal. Once the garments are swept away, I find the rest is easier and I can really let go.”

Liz Leclerc discussed Anna’s character arc from child to woman, noting that the role is very demanding and in this production physically as well as vocally challenging. “I am onstage most of the time, have to sing while doing things like tap dancing.” She suggests the idea that Anna is suffering from a sense of abandonment “ by her parents who died when she was a child and by her sister, whose withdrawal she doesn’t understand.” She learns lessons along the way from the friendship of Olaf (who tells her, ‘love is putting someone else’s needs before yours’)’and Kristoff, the betrayal of Hans, and “most of all, she learns that it’s all about love. Love thaws the ice. By the end of the musical, Anna has created a new bond with her sister and learned the true meaning of love.”

Nick Moulton imparted a few of the technical secrets in working with his puppet character, Olaf the Snowman. Crediting puppet creator Chris Palmieri with the ingenious creation of Olaf and Sven, the reindeer, Moulton explained (and demonstrates) how his feet and knees are attached to the puppet, “so I am constantly standing in this demi-plié” and how he has a single control for both stick arms and must sync his facial expressions with what he is making the puppet’s eyes and mouth do. Moulton, who is currently pursuing a graduate degree in psychology in addition to his performing, commented on the darker psychological aspects of the tale: “It’s a story about complex family dynamics. The sisters are dealing with grief, betrayal, and complicated sibling relationships.” But he stressed that Olaf represents beautiful values like “joy, curiosity, child-like wonder,” and he believes “some people are worth melting for.”

Paul Schwensen expounded on the fun of playing the “villain” of the piece. He enjoyed the two faces of Prince Hans - “in the first part, he has to be believably nice, everything a storybook prince should be. So when I hear the audience gasp when I show my true colors, I know I have convinced. Hans has studied the playbook for being a fairytale prince, and he plays the role to perfection. Then it’s fun to see his radically different other self.” He says that the musical’s addition of a solo and reprise for Hans of the song, “Hans of the Southern Isles” helps to deepen his characterization. “It creates the backstory I would otherwise have to make up. I think the one moment when he is actually telling a truth is [the one] when he confesses how damaged he has been by his older brothers’ humiliating and ignoring him.”

In the closing minutes of the conversation, a question from the floor causes all the panelists to reflect on Director/Choreographer Marc Robin as the genius behind the magic on stage. Eife and LeClerc describe the first day of rehearsal when each cast member received a package containing small gifts, a personalized handwritten letter and Robin’s complete charts (blocking/choreography documents) for FROZEN. The consensus is that “Marc has put his soul into the show” and the entire experience was a “joyous one filled with love.”

Photo courtesy of MSMT, Dane Whitlock, photographer

PEEK BEHIND THE CURTAIN was held on July22, 2026, at Curtis Memorial Library, Brunswick. The program is offered free of charge. Next panel discussion will be devoted to Come From Away on August 12, 2026 at 12 noon. For more information www.msmt.org Series sponsored by Wilcox Wellness & Fitness

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