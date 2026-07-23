Review: BRUNSWICK CELEBRATES MIDSUMMER IN HIGH STYLE

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For almost a decade now, MSMT, together with the Brunswick downtown Association’s Music on the Mall, has presented, on the town green, a large outdoor concert free for the citizens of Brunswick, greater Maine and beyond. This MSMT summer event traditionally draws the largest crowd in the history of the series, and summer 2026 was no exception with more than 2500 people filling the great lawn. With sunshine in abundance, picnic suppers and music in the air, it proved to be an idyllic evening.

MSMT Artistic Director, Curt Dale Clark created the compelling programme for the event, organized the proceedings, and served as their personable emcee.

The five-piece band led by Music Director Andrew Becker played the wide selection of the repertoire with style and authority, and treated the crowd to two instrumental sequences: the overture to CHICAGO and

“I Cain’t Say No” from OKLAHOMA.

The fifteen performers, largely drawn from the current cast of FROZEN, together with the youth cast of MATILDA conducted by Matt LaBerge, showcased their individual talents and styles in a varied program.

Grace Browning began the solo work with a poignantly aching rendition of “Hopelessly Devoted To You” from GREASE. Sebastian Layton Gonzalez roused the crowd with a soaring delivery of WEST SIDE STORY’s “Maria,” and David Stobbe, FROZEN’s Oaken, sang an amusing, lively “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat” from GUYS AND DOLLS.

Aden Pettet followed with a haunting interpretation of the Hunchback’s “Out There” that demonstrated his lovely lyric tenor and polished phrasing. Sierra Anastasi gave a sweetly yearning rendition of “Beyond My Wildest Dreams” from Disney’s LITTLE MERMAID. Nick Moulton reprised his showstopping FROZEN solo, “In Summer,” with endearing charm and a stirring finish that showcased his lovely tenor. Lucy Ferguson delivered a vibrant performance of “What Baking Can Do” from WAITRESS to close the first half.

Jalen Kirkman opened the second part of the concert with a winning interpretation, filled with child-like wonder, of Sondheim’s “There Are Giants in the Sky” from INTO THE WOODS. Singing John Mayer’s “Gravity,” Marguerite Benham demonstrated her skill in interpreting a song and her polished soprano. Coleman Cummings performed a witty, characterful rendition of “Donny Novitski” from BANDSTAND. Liz Leclerc chose “Here I Am” from DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS to showcase her powerful, emotive soprano with its soaring range and searing intensity.

Audrey Andrews sang a sweetly seductive cover of Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep.” Demonstrating his polished phrasing and pleasing timbre, Keehnon J. Jackson sang the title song from BRIGHT STAR. Liz Leclerc and Coleman Cummings returned to sing an impassioned “Something To Believe In” from NEWSIES. Owen Saalfrank gave a mini dramatic performance of Shakespeare’s “It’s Hard To Be the Bard” from SOIMETHING ROTTEN, complete with a big, emotive voice, a clever way with the text, and a charismatic delivery.

Owen Saalfrank

The MSMT Singers returned as a group to sing the patriotic medley created for them by Jacob Stebly and arranged here by Andrew Becker. The crowd responded warmly.

Closing out the evening, Eife, currently performing Elsa in FROZEN , let loose her stunning vocal magic in a dazzling rendition of “Let It Go” and then added to the thrill with a reprise in which she left the podium and walked among the crowd, encouraging the youngsters present to sing and dance along. It was an electrifying finish to an exhilarating evening.

The technical aspects of the concert were ably handled by the MSMT team, most notably the sound team under the direction of AV Manager, John Russell, who delivered a pleasantly audible aesthetic all evening.

MSMT‘s Concert on the Mall is the theatre’s largest public outreach event and one which embodies its mission to make musical theatre accessible to as diverse and inclusive an audience as possible. Assisted by the sponsorship of Brickyard Hollow and the foundation support of the Nathaniel Davis Fund. MSMT has been able to accomplish this mission.

Judging from the smiling faces of families, dancing and clapping children, and the enthusiastic applause and cheers of the adults, the evening proved be hugely entertaining as well as artistically satisfying.

MSMT‘s Concert on the Mall took place on July 22, 2006

Photos courtesy the author; title photo of Eife singing "Let It Go"

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