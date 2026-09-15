THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL is Coming to USM Theatre
After kicking off at Russell Hall on the USM Gorham Campus September 25th-27th, the show will travel to Maine schools through December.
The USM Department of Theatre will launch its '26-'27 season with a touring production of the musical The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, based on the wildly popular book by Rick Riordan.
When teenager Percy Jackson discovers he's a demigod, he and his friends embark on an epic journey to find Zeus' missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods. Featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed mythical adventure.
This show, produced in collaboration with the Osher School of Music, marks USM Theatre's first touring musical. USM Theatre Lecturer Danny Hutchins directs while Osher School of Music's Faculty, Jeff Christmas, provides musical direction. Students from USM's Theatre and Musical Theatre programs serve as performers, assistant director, choreographer, stage managers, and costume, scenic, and props designers. Danny Hutchins says that a touring production, “...has proven to be a fantastic learning opportunity for our students, which enables them to graduate with the flexibility, patience, and problem-solving skills to take a show on tour professionally.”
After kicking off at Russell Hall on the USM Gorham Campus September 25th-27th, the show will travel to Maine schools through December. The tour includes stops at Maddie's Theatre at the Children's Museum and Theatre of Maine, a community partner of the USM Department of Theatre.
Photo Credit: Kat Moraros Photography
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