Squealing With Delight For Maine State Music Theatre's THREE LITTLE PIGS

Maine State Music Theatre presents Stiles and Drewe's THREE LITTLE PIGS. This Theatre for Young Audiences show will run on July 8th with performances at 10 am, 1 pm, 4 pm, and 7:30 pm.

Take three little superstar Piglets, their devoted single-parent Mum, a misunderstood Big Bad Wolf and you've got the perfect "Great Big Little Broadway Show" for young audiences.

Filled with humor, this very curly musical tale will have you squealing with glee and howling with laughter as the Three Little Pigs set about defeating the Big Bad Wolf.

This musical stars Mel Bills (Gardiner, ME) as Mom, Natalie Bellamy (Cincinnati, Ohio) as Siu, Andrew Carney (Millinocket, ME) as 3 Merchants, Nicholas Hall (South Berwick, ME) as Cha, Cameron Wright (Yarmouth, ME) as Wolf, and Michael Ivan Carrier (Lafayette, Louisiana) as Bao. Book, lyrics, and music are by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. The show is directed by Raymond Marc Dumont (Portland, ME).

Maine State Music Theatre is located at the Pickard Theatre on the Bowdoin College Campus in Brunswick, ME. Ticket prices range from $12 to $18 and are available at www.msmt.org or 207-725-8769.





