SQUEEZE ME! Premieres At The Theater Project

Performances run July 6 though July 23.
The Theater Project is thrilled to present the world premiere of SQUEEZE ME!, a brand new musical comedy from Maine-based writer and songwriter Brian Daly, creator of COME OUT SWINGIN'! and LAUGHING ALL THE WAY. He also wrote CAULDRON BUBBLE, which premiered at The Theater Project, and BIG AND HAIRY, a Showtime Family Original cable feature starring Richard Thomas.
SQUEEZE ME! is set in New York City in the 1960s. It's a funny and touching story about a woman who is so desperate to keep her crew of lovable misfits at work in her struggling plastics factory that she commissions the first industrial musical. (For more on industrial musicals, check out BATHTUBS OVER BROADWAY on Netflix, featuring the late, great Hank Beebe of Portland.)
SQUEEZE ME! is a zingy romp full of laughs with catchy tunes, clever lyrics, and plenty of heart, not to mention healthy doses of romance, revenge, and industrial espionage. It's a feel-good show for all ages, and it runs from July 6 though July 23 at The Theater Project on School Street in Brunswick. For tickets, go to www.theaterproject.com.
