SQUEEZE ME! Premieres At The Theater Project

Performances run July 6 though July 23.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Tony Award Winning TITANIC Creator Lauds MSMT Production as 'Groundbreaking' Photo 1 Interview: Tony Award Winning TITANIC Creator Lauds MSMT Production as 'Groundbreaking'
Review: SINGING IN THE RAIN at Ogunquit Playhouse Photo 2 Review: SINGING IN THE RAIN at Ogunquit Playhouse
Review: MARY POPPINS Soars to New Heights at The Bangor Opera House Photo 3 Review: MARY POPPINS Soars to New Heights at The Bangor Opera House
Interview: A Conversation with BUDDY HOLLY's Andrew Harvey and Jayson Elliott Photo 4 Interview: A Conversation with BUDDY HOLLY's Andrew Harvey and Jayson Elliott

SQUEEZE ME! Premieres At The Theater Project

The Theater Project is thrilled to present the world premiere of SQUEEZE ME!, a brand new musical comedy from Maine-based writer and songwriter Brian Daly, creator of COME OUT SWINGIN'! and LAUGHING ALL THE WAY. He also wrote CAULDRON BUBBLE, which premiered at The Theater Project, and BIG AND HAIRY, a Showtime Family Original cable feature starring Richard Thomas.

SQUEEZE ME! is set in New York City in the 1960s. It's a funny and touching story about a woman who is so desperate to keep her crew of lovable misfits at work in her struggling plastics factory that she commissions the first industrial musical. (For more on industrial musicals, check out BATHTUBS OVER BROADWAY on Netflix, featuring the late, great Hank Beebe of Portland.)

SQUEEZE ME! is a zingy romp full of laughs with catchy tunes, clever lyrics, and plenty of heart, not to mention healthy doses of romance, revenge, and industrial espionage. It's a feel-good show for all ages, and it runs from July 6 though July 23 at The Theater Project on School Street in Brunswick. For tickets, go to www.theaterproject.com.




RELATED STORIES - Maine

1
Searsmont Composer Robert Sirotas Muzzy Ridge Concerts Returns For Third Season Photo
Searsmont Composer Robert Sirota's Muzzy Ridge Concerts Returns For Third Season

Composer Robert Sirota's third annual Muzzy Ridge Concerts series brings the highly acclaimed Fischer Duo and GRAMMY-nominated Neave Trio to Maine for performances presented over two weekends in August.

2
Interview: Tony Award Winning TITANIC Creator Lauds MSMT Production as Groundbreaking Photo
Interview: Tony Award Winning TITANIC Creator Lauds MSMT Production as 'Groundbreaking'

On one of its most gala evenings in recent memory, Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark and Maine State Music Theatre celebrated Maury Yeston,Tony/Drama Desk/Olivier Award winning composer and lyricist of TITANIC, with two standing room only performances of the company’s recent revival, directed and choreographed by Marc Robin. And Yeston, who had journeyed to Maine to see his work performed at the Pickard Theater on June 22 and 23, in turn celebrated the work of the company, calling the new co-production, conceived and created by MSMT and the Fulton Theatre, “the most innovative, exciting presentation of anything I have seen in years. It is not even a matter of whether it was my work or any work, what they did here was so original and brilliant in its simplicity that it was magic.”

3
Preview: END DAYS at Some Theatre Company Photo
Preview: END DAYS at Some Theatre Company

End Days by Deborah Zoe Laufer is an intriguing play that explores the life of sixteen-year-old Rachel Stein, who is going through a difficult time. Her father has been deeply affected by the events of 9/11 and hasn't been able to move forward, while her mother has found solace in a newfound religious devotion. To add to the chaos, Rachel's new neighbor happens to be a sixteen-year-old Elvis impersonator who has fallen head over heels for her.

4
Interview: A Conversation with BUDDY HOLLYs Andrew Harvey and Jayson Elliott Photo
Interview: A Conversation with BUDDY HOLLY's Andrew Harvey and Jayson Elliott

“To do this show, you’ve got to have a bag of tricks. Everybody in the cast has to be multi-instrumentalists, as well as actors and singers.” Actor Jayson Elliott is talking about the complexities of performing THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY, which MSMT will present on its main stage beginning June 28. Elliot is reprising his role of J.P. Richardson, known as “The Big Bopper,” and he and MSMT newcomer, Andrew Harvey, who essays the title role, are discussing the intricacies and appeal of this juke box musical and its inspiration, rock and roll legend, Buddy Holly. Harvey  and Elliott have worked together before on this show with director Angela C. Howell at Tuacahn Amphitheatre in Utah, and both actors have considerable experience with their roles.  Elliott says he has played The Big Bopper some twenty times; Harvey has four productions under his belt, and they both note that the MSMT cast of eighteen can cumulatively claim to have performed in some one hundred productions.  Harvey says, “ I have worked with quite a few of these people before, and I am enjoying being together again.  They are all insanely talented musicians – which you have to be in this kind of juke box musical.”

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: First Look at the Return of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhouse Video VIDEO: First Look at the Return of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhouse
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Video
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut
View all Videos

Maine SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE AHAB INSIDE ME—Redux
Colonial Theater (7/20-7/23)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Magic Bus - The Who Tribute Band
Deertrees Theatre (6/30-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Susie Pepper Sings Carole and Bonnie
Deertrees Theatre (8/18-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 9 to 5
Maine State Music Theatre (7/19-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rocking Horse Winner
Westbrook Performing Arts Center (7/05-7/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten!
Maine State Music Theatre (8/09-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening at Dave's Sauna
Deertrees Theatre (8/04-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opera Maine To Stage Comic Opera Cinderella
Merrill Auditorium (7/27-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story
Maine State Music Theatre (6/28-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Piano Men - The Music of Elton and Billy
Deertrees Theatre (7/29-7/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You