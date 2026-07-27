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SIERRA SOUNDS to Join Hackmatack Playhouse's Sundays at the Farm

The Berwick venue's outdoor series features local musicians alongside food, beer, and farm animals.

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SIERRA SOUNDS to Join Hackmatack Playhouse's Sundays at the Farm

Toby McAllister & The Sierra Sounds will perform as part of Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse's Sundays at the Farm concert series on Sunday, August 2, from 1–3 PM.

Sundays at the Farm is Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse's weekly outdoor concert series, offering a relaxed way to spend a summer Sunday with family and friends. Guests are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy live music from local musicians representing a variety of genres, including rhythm and blues, jazz, Americana, and more. Visitors can also enjoy local beer, grab a bison hot dog, browse the farm store, and meet Hackmatack's friendly farm animals while soaking up a summer afternoon in the scenic farm setting.

Toby McAllister, guitarist and vocalist for Toby McAllister & The Sierra Sounds, shares insight into the band's musical identity and the influences that shape their style. “Our sound is a unique blend of emo/punk with folk/country music. We all grew up playing in pop punk bands, and now that we're a bit older we love alternative country music. I like to describe it as 'if Johnny Cash started a punk band.'”

When asked what audiences can expect this Sunday at the Farm, Toby McAllister shares, “People can expect a bunch of original music, which can be found on all streaming platforms. And some covers that everyone knows! We also have a song called Dead Man's Hand which is in full radio rotation on 98.9 WCLZ.”

Toby McAllister & The Sierra Sounds will perform as part of Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse's Sundays at the Farm concert series on Sunday, August 2, from 1–3 PM. 

Join in on Sunday, August 2 from 1-3 PM at Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse for Sundays at the Farm with Toby McAllister & The Sierra Sounds, and enjoy an afternoon of live music, local talent, and summer fun in a beautiful farm setting.

Photo credit: Cait Bourgault

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