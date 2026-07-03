Video: HELLO, DOLLY! 'Put on Your Sunday Clothes' Clip From Ogunquit Playhouse

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New footage from Ogunquit Playhouse's summer production of HELLO, DOLLY! has surfaced online, this time featuring the company performing 'Put on Your Sunday Clothes,' one of the show's signature ensemble numbers. The clip, filmed by Henry Riley Productions, offers a look at the full company in action during the Maine run of the production.

HELLO, DOLLY! features a book by Michael Stewart and music and lyrics by Jerry Herman. The show follows matchmaker Dolly Levi as she inserts herself into the lives of a Yonkers merchant and his employees, with 'Put on Your Sunday Clothes' serving as one of the musical's most recognizable opening sequences. The choreography for the Ogunquit production was created by William Carlos Angulo and Gianna Vasquez Bartolini, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld.

Tony Award winner Beth Leavel stars as Dolly Levi, joined by Tony Award winners Matt Doyle and Ruthie Ann Miles, along with Adam Heller. The production runs through July 18 in Ogunquit, Maine.

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