SECRET HOUR Comes to the Public Theatre This Month

The Public Theatre will produce the new play Secret Hour, March 15 – 24. This will be the play’s second production after its world premiere last year in New York. Entertaining, humorous, poignant, and thought-provoking, if you’ve ever been in a relationship, you’ll be discussing this provocative new play all the way home.

For fun, a married couple invents a game where they confess unflattering truths about themselves and promise to love each other anyway. But is unconditional love really possible? Is being truthful the same thing as being true to oneself? Thankfully, they have a wise and hilarious handyman with a life coach certificate to help them answer these and other compelling questions.

Secret Hour is also a powerful play for women as its female character must face the decision of pursuing a career path or a family. The play cleverly asks if committed relationships brings out the best in us, or make us compromise our true selves in consideration of the people we love. Couples of all ages will find this play relevant to their lives and appreciate its intelligence, humor and fascinating questions.

Playwright Jenny Stafford will be joining The Public Theatre in the rehearsal process and participating in two free post-show discussions with the cast and director directly following the Saturday, March 16 and Sunday March 17th matinees. This is the second production this season where the playwright has attended their show at The Public Theatre and shared their thoughts and insights with our audience.

Playing the role of Kate, a successful college Ethics professor will be Katharine McLeod. Katharine previously appeared at The Public Theatre in Last Gas and regularly performs in professional theatres across the US and Canada. Playing her husband Ben is Jason Cadieux. Jason has been seen at The Public Theatre in Wait Until Dark and Wrong for Each Other. For the last 5 seasons, Jason has been a company member of the acclaimed Shaw Festival Theatre in Canada and has also appeared in Blue Bloods, FBI and Law & Order: SVU. Playing this couple’s wise and hilarious handyman Leaf is Josh Adams. Although based in NY, Josh has performed to acclaim at multiple well-known theatres in the D.C. area including The Folger and The Woolly Mammoth. At the directorial helm of this production will be Chris Clavelli. Chris last directed A Doll’s House Part 2 for The Public Theatre. He is currently a resident Director at Florida Repertory Theatre, and a recipient of a Carbonell Award for Best Actor and a Barrymore Award. His direction earned him an Alan Schneider directing nomination through Theatre Communications Group. The Set Design for Secret Hour will be by Chez Cherry, lights by Matt Cost, costumes by Kevin Hutchins and sound by John Morrison.

Secret Hour will be performed at The Public Theatre, Lewiston’s Professional Theatre March 15 - 24. Showtimes are Thurs and Fri at 7:30pm, Sat at 3pm, Sun at 2pm with an added Sat evening on March 23 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $30 Adults, $25 Groups 10+, $20 Student 19+ with ID. For tickets call 782-3200 or visit thepublictheatre.org. The Public Theatre is located at 31 Maple St., Lewiston.