Review: ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFEN at Ogunquit Playhouse

The current production playing at the Ogunquit Playhouse will have you on your feet by night’s end. It is inevitable given that the show is titled, “On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan.”

Charting the rise to international superstardom of Estefan (Gaby Albo), and her triumphant re-emergence after a near-tragedy incident, this biographical musical is an explosive account of the lives and careers of the Latin music crossover sensation and her producer-musician husband Emilio (Samuel Garnica.) With the high energy Miami Sound Machine’s renditions of “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “1-2-3,” “Get On Your Feet,” and the well-known, “Conga,” the show is a virtual cyclone of hits of the mid 1980s that resulted in an estimated 100 million records sold worldwide. If you like these tunes, you’ll love every minute of the show.

In the show, you are introduced to Gloria in her younger years, shy and innocent and uncomfortable in performing to audiences while an array of family and friends either create obstacles or give support to the youngster’s budding career. There’s her domineering mother, Gloria Fajardo (Francisca Tapia), who tries to direct her daughter away from performing, no doubt reflecting on her own failed entertainment career that never blossomed. There’s a kindhearted grandmother, Consuelo (Adela Romero) who gives Estefen the encouragement and drive to reach for her dreams no matter what she encounters in the effort. There’s her father, Jose Fajardo (Max Cervantes) a Cuban soldier who made the tough decision to relocate his entire family to the U.S. when the Cuban Revolution broke out. And, as if guided by fates, there’s her future husband, Emilio, who falls in love with the future star helping to guide her from humble beginnings to worldwide super stardom.

As is typical in biopic jukebox musicals, there’s only a trace of a story line that intersects with the sole purpose of the evening, the chance to perform the entertainer’s entire songbook. Previous productions on the Ogunquit stage like “Beautiful-The Carole King Story” balanced the song book really well with some great storytelling. “The Cher Show” leaned heavily on the songbook giving less attention to the story. If there is a flaw in “On Your Feet,” it is that the story telling is particularly weak. The book by Alexander Dinelaris relies on quick flashback scenes and only a few glimpses as to the personal struggles on the journey, except for the retelling of Estefen’s near fatal accident, which provides the climax of the show.

But this is a minor shortcoming for a show that features the best of the Cuban sound performed by an internationally diverse cast of singers and dancers. High performance numbers dominate the evening with tender ballads thrown in for the more somber moments.

Albo gives a super charged performance as Estefen capturing her dynamic vocal range, her amazing dance talents, and her charming stage presence. She demands your attention as she performs in almost every number in the show. Garnica is the perfect Emilio, handsome, loving and supportive with a drive and determination that is unstoppable. The twosome captures the essence of the Estefen journey.

Tapia is a powerhouse of talent in flashbacks of her career before leaving Cuba. The mature mother persona steps aside for a glimpse of a woman who had the same drive and passion to perform as her daughter, Gloria. Romero is a wonderfully tender grandmother who struts her talent in the Mega Mix curtain call.

The set has every detail of the neon lights of the 1980’s mixed in with the iconic costuming of the period. The orchestra has a pitch perfect balance between the musical accompaniment and onstage voices.

And then there’s the dancing, the fire and drive of the production, directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado. The energy electrifies the theater.

Personally, I am tired of the rise to success stories that are often produced. (You can add “Dreamgirls,” “The Buddy Holly Story,” and “All Shook Up” to the list.) But this show remains a great summertime treat with its nostalgic look at Estefen’s success and a genre that doesn’t miss a beat.