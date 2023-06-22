Review: MARY POPPINS Soars to New Heights at The Bangor Opera House

(Photo Credit - Bill Kuykendall for Penobscot Theatre Company)

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's "Mary Poppins" graces the stage of the magnificent Bangor Opera House, in Jonathan Berry's first summer prodution as Artistic Director.

Prepare to be captivated by an extraordinary musical experience this summer! "Mary Poppins" unites the brilliant musical talents of Richard M. Sherman, Robert B. Sherman, George Stiles, and Anthony Drewe. With a script crafted by the gifted Julian Fellowes, this show seamlessly merges the beloved Mary Poppins children's books by P. L. Travers with the iconic 1964 Disney film. From the moment the show starts, Penobscot Theatre takes its audience on an enchanting journey, bringing together the very best elements of both mediums. Brace yourself for an unforgettable evening filled with show-stopping songs sweeping you away into a world of magic and wonder!

With the very first strum of music, audiences are transported to a realm of enchantment as the impeccable talents of Scott Weinstien's direction and Danielle Jackman's mesmerizing choreography converge in a truly extraordinary production. An ensemble cast of talented performers weaves a veil of magic that captivates the senses.

Immersing us into this world is Jimmy Johansmeyer, a visionary costume designer, who adorns the stage with a sumptuous array of garments, evoking the allure and grandeur of Edwardian London. Every costume piece truly is a feast for the eyes, and as every scene unfolds like a masterpiece, it delves you deeper into a world where beauty and imagination intertwine seamlessly.

It would be remiss not to mention the beauty and enchantment of the set and projection design, where the very stage itself comes alive as a captivating character. Within this magical realm, we encounter the remarkable work of Jeffrey D. Kmiec (Set Design) and Mike Tutaj (Projection Design), and they transport us effortlessly into the heart of Cherry Tree Lane and beyond. Their meticulous craftsmanship and artistry sews together a spellbinding tapestry that transcends the boundaries of reality. Through the mesmerizing art of projection mapping, walls are imbued with life, as intricate wallpaper patterns and portraits come to life in the most convincing and wondrous manner that often times left the audience breathless and agog. The lines between fantasy and reality blur, and the stage itself becomes a portal to a world of imagination.

The entire ensemble gracefully navigated the shows material and any challenges that came their way, undeterred even when the sound system faltered, occasionally leaving microphones momentarily silent. Yet amidst these minor setbacks, Stephanie Bacastow, portraying the eponymous Mary, effortlessly dominated the stage with her undeniable poise. From the tips of her pointed toes to the iconic Poppins hat adorning her head, she glided through the lives of the Banks family like a flowing silk scarf, interweaving her teachings into the very essence of their existence. Bacastow is perfect in every way and her presence lights up the Opera House stage like a beacon calling her children home.

While Mary Poppins posesses a mystical bag overflowing with limitless marvels, that whisk the children away on extraordinary escapades, it is George Banks who, through his transformative journey and rediscovery of joy, instills a profound sense of wonder within his family, embracing the enchantment nestled within the simplest moments of everyday life.

Although George Banks and Mary Poppins posses distinct traits and narratives, they share resonant themes of personal growth, the profound influence on children's lives, and the indispensable significance of discovering delight and awe within the tapestry of existence. As for Ben Layman, the embodiment of Mr. Banks, his performance was an absolute delight to witness. His character arc was the most pronounced, and Layman skillfully guided us through every intricacy of his evolution, allowing us to fully immerse ourselves in the magnitude of his profound metamorphosis. Layman is a jewel in the Greater Bangor theatre scene. The beautiful timber of his tenor voice is used well in Poppins. He has a strength as an actor that carries charm and grace, and the audience can tell he works hard at his craft of telling stories. Accompanied by Christie Robinson as Mrs. Banks, they beautifully capture a married couples daily challenges, while always allowing us to see their humanity, and love for not only one another, but their children. Robinson is always fun to watch on stage, and has a gift for emoting her inner thoughts and feelings through every fiber of her being. She handled the musically difficult, "Being Mrs. Banks," with ease, and filled it with love and compassion.

Among the remarkable performances of the leads in the show, Angela Bonacasa truly shone in her portrayal of the Bird woman and as part of the ensemble. Her insightful character choices, such as the subtle limp, provided a poignant glimpse into the world she inhabited, adding a captivating and textured layer to the story. Noam Osher, Erica Shields, Stella Burns, and Janelle A. Robinson were equally radiant on the stage, their presence serving as beacons of brilliance. Robinson a seasoned performer in the role of Mrs. Corry having done the role on Broadway, held the audience spellbound in the duel role of Ms. Andrews as she delivered the terrifying, “Brimstone and Treacle." Robinson left the audience on the edge of their seats, breath held lest she spy us and come after us with her spoon!

The rest of the ensemble were delightful, and meshed together like a well oiled machine to support and lift up the leads at any given moment. They were the beating heart of the production.

If you are looking for something to do on a summer night, think about checking out, “Mary Poppins,” at the Bangor Opera house! Get ready to clap, dance and sing in your seat as you are swept away on an extraordinary adventure!

(Photo Credit: Bill Kuykendall for Penobscot Theatre Company)