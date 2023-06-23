Preview: END DAYS at Some Theatre Company

Now through July 15th.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

End Days by Deborah Zoe Laufer is an intriguing play that explores the life of sixteen-year-old Rachel Stein, who is going through a difficult time. Her father has been deeply affected by the events of 9/11 and hasn't been able to move forward, while her mother has found solace in a newfound religious devotion. To add to the chaos, Rachel's new neighbor happens to be a sixteen-year-old Elvis impersonator who has fallen head over heels for her.

As if these personal struggles weren't enough, the play introduces the impending Rapture, which is set to occur on Wednesday. Rachel's only glimmer of hope lies in the belief that the renowned physicist Stephen Hawking will somehow come to their rescue.

End Days tackles themes of family dynamics, personal beliefs, and the search for hope in a chaotic world. The play offers a mix of drama and humor to navigate these weighty subjects. It promises an engaging and thought-provoking experience for the audience.

Directed by Deb Elz Hammond, this production by Some Theatre Company is set to kick off their summer season. With parental discretion advised due toadult language, it is sure to captivate and challenge audiences. Don't miss the opportunity to enjoy this amazing show!

Tickets available at www.stcmaine.org




