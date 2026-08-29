Review: MAGIC MOMENT OF RECORDING HISTORY

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The 2010 jukebox musical MILLION DOLLAR, QUARTET by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux celebrates an impromptu moment in recording history when the legends Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and Jerry Lee Lewis found themselves together in the studio of Sun Records. The jam session that followed was captured on an historic 1956 recording, and the story of that chance meeting forms the basis of the musical.

Maine State Music Theatre co-produces with The Public Theatre in whose intimate space the explosive energy of this rock ‘n’ roll quartet is all-embracing and irresistible. Escott and Mutrux’s book is one of the better constructed among jukebox musicals in that it creates some true drama and back story for each of the artists portrayed. The score is a veritable soundtrack of early hillbilly and rock ‘n’ roll music and some of the greatest hits of each of these artists. The show requires virtually all of the actors to be musicians who play live on stage. The company does not disappoint, and under the music and stage direction of Scott Moreau, they recreate a sense of the spontaneity, electricity, and sheer dynamism of musical moment.

Directed by Scott Moreau, who also plays Johnny Cash and who has a long history with this musical, the production moves seamlessly; Moreau finds the dramatic moments and revels in the musical ones. Working with colleagues with whom he has previously shared the stage, he captures the improvisational vibe of the historical meeting.

The attractive unit set by William James Mohney (Duck Bracey, Props) makes efficient use of the Public’s stage recreating the look of the 50s recording studio with its neutral walls and neon signs. Courtney P. Smith‘s lighting design adds to the effect.

The costumes coordinated by Debra Susi suggest a relaxed rehearsal atmosphere for the men, later contrasted with Cody von Ruden’s flashy jackets for the finale, while Dyann is glamorously attired throughout. Shannon Slaton’s sound design (John Russell, Audio Engineer) is vibrant and well balanced. Adam P. Blais serves expertly as the Production Stage Manager.

All the actor musicians inhabit their roles convincingly. Scott Moreau is peerless as Johnny Cash; he embodies both of physicality and vocal velvet bass baritone of the legendary singer. He has some strong, dramatic moments, as well, including the one in which he reluctantly takes his leave of Sun Records. Corey McKinney imbues Elvis Presley with all his usual fire, creamy baritone, and seductive style of singing and moving, while conveying some of the singer’s vulnerability. Brady Wease portrays the bad boy Jerry Lee Lewis and his acrobatic pianistic fireworks with dazzling skill and a wicked sense of humor. Jeremy Sevelovitz captures the formidable talent that Carl Perkins possessed, together with a smoldering resentment at the way the business has treated him.

Sam Little plays Sam Phillips, the only non-singing role, with confidence, authority., and paternal caring. The audience senses Phillips’ genius for nurturing talent and his resilience, despite the departure of some of his stars. As Dyanne, Elvis’ erstwhile girlfriend, Caroline Hanks brings a glamorous presence to the role, as well as a savvy sense of business, and she, too, joins the musical party with several songs, including a sultry rendition of “Fever.” Adding their musicianship to the mix are Clay Arthur (Brother Jay), dazzling on bass and Brady Jacot (Fluke Holland) completing the ensemble on drums.

MILLION DOLLAR, QUARTET is a musical jamboree that is rousing, joyous, nostalgic, and full of life. The MSMT- Public Theatre co-production, with its intimacy of space and virtuosity of performances, makes for an exciting way to experience the show and pay tribute to four of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll musicians of all time.

Photos courtesy of MSMT, Jared Morneau,photographer

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET runs from August 26 to September 13 at The Public Theatre in Lewiston, 31 Maple Street, Lewiston, ME www.publictheatre.org 207-782-3200

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