ROCKING HORSE WINNER Comes to Opera Maine in July

Performances of the opera are on July 5 and 7 at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

Opera Maine invites you to the first production of its 29th season, Rocking Horse Winner by Gareth Williams and Anna Chatterton. Singers in the prestigious Studio Artist Program will be led by conductor Jackson McKinnon and director Richard Gammon in performances of the opera on July 5 and 7 at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center.
 
A modern adaptation of D. H. Lawrence’s short story, Rocking Horse Winner explores the relationship between Paul, a young man with autism, and his emotionally distant mother. It offers a psychological look at love, luck, and greed. The talented cast includes Dylon Crain (Paul), Lauren Cook (Ava, Paul's mother), Houston Tyrrell (Oscar, Paul's uncle), and Marcel Sokalski (Bassett, Paul's caretaker). A quartet performs as “The House”: Jamila Drecker Waxman, Emily Cottam, Taka Komagata, and Daniel Chiu.
 
Sung in English. 60 minutes with no intermission. Rocking Horse Winner is recommended for mature audiences. Tickets are available at operamaine.org/studio-artists.
 
Opera Maine will continue its “Opera for All!” program this season with free tickets for anyone aged 25 and younger to attend Rocking Horse Winner and Cinderella. Visit OperaMaine.org to reserve your free ticket.




