Photo Flash: Good Theater Presents LUCKY STIFF

Get a first look below at Good Theater's production of Lucky Stiff by Lynn Ahrens (book & lyrics) and Stephen Flaherty (music), directed by Brian P. Allen. The production wraps up on April 28 at Good Theater's home the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress Street, Portland.

For tickets and information call 207-835-0895 or go to the company's website www.goodtheater.com.

The production features musical direction by Victoria Stubbs, choreography by Betsy Melarkey Dunphy and stars Daniel Patrick Smith, Shannon Thurston, Lynne McGhee, Mark Rubin, Glenn Anderson, Craig Capone, Gusta Johnson, John Lanham, Conor Riordan Martin and Jen Means.

Photo Credit: Steve Underwood





