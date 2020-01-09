Ogunquit Playhouse Has Received NEA Grant for Development of MR. HOLLAND'S OPUS

The Ogunquit Playhouse Foundation has announced that is has been awarded an Art Works grant of $10,000 for the development of the film-to-musical adaptation of Mr. Holland's Opus by Tony-winning theatre, television, and movie actor BD Wong, as part of the theatre's New Works Program. Art Works is the Arts Endowment's principal grantmaking program. National Endowment for the Arts Acting Chairman Mary Anne Carter has approved more than $80 million in grants as part of the Arts Endowment's second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2019. The agency received 1,592 Art Works applications for this round of grantmaking, and has awarded 977 grants in this category.

"These awards, reaching every corner of the United States, are a testament to the artistic richness and diversity in our country," said Mary Anne Carter, acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. "Organizations such as the Ogunquit Playhouse are giving people in their community the opportunity to learn, create, and be inspired."

"We are deeply committed to reinvigorating our craft by proactively nurturing and promoting new works of musical theatre. The work being done on Mr. Holland's Opus is uniquely exciting. We are elated to have the opportunity to foster a work that so beautifully illustrates the transformative power of the arts in people's lives. The New Works Program allows us to give back to the art form that has sustained the Ogunquit Playhouse for eighty seven years. With this project, we hope to ensure that eighty seven years from now, musicals continue to thrive. We are thrilled to work with the National Endowment of the Arts to cultivate new musicals from their inception to the stage," stated Bradford Kenney, Ogunquit Playhouse Executive Artistic Director.

As the largest non-profit arts organization in Maine, a prominent regional theatre in the United States, and an active member of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT), the Ogunquit Playhouse believes that it has a responsibility to give back to the art form and provide creative opportunities for members of the theatrical community. Through its New Works Program, the Ogunquit Playhouse partners with, and offers its resources to artists creating new musicals. The second year of the New Works program began with a Staged Reading ("29-Hour Reading") of the film-to-musical adaptation of Mr. Holland's Opus by Tony-winning theatre, television, and movie actor BD Wong. The story details the career of Glenn Holland, a composer who takes a temporary position as a music teacher, which grows into a life-changing career. Mr. Holland's Opus explores the universally relatable divergence between a person's youthful hopes and actual achievements. Reimagining this beloved story in the present day also allows the Playhouse to create a world which is more reflective of our country today.



The Ogunquit Playhouse, a 501c3 not-for-profit organization, listed on the National Historic Register, is located on Route One in Ogunquit, Maine and produces the finest Broadway musicals each season with performances Tuesday through Sunday, from May 15 to October 27. Follow the Ogunquit Playhouse on Instagram (@OgunquitPH) and Facebook (facebook.com/OgunquitPlayhouse) for behind-the-scenes info, photos, and fun throughout the season. For a complete list of show times, pricing and more information about the season visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.org.

For more information on this National Endowment for the Arts grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.





