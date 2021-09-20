Ogunquit Playhouse Announces Local Auditions for WHITE CHRISTMAS

Playhouse is holding auditions for the role of Susan Waverly in their upcoming production of Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, NH. Auditions will take place on Saturday, Oct 2 from 10:00am to 1:00pm on stage at Ogunquit Playhouse, located at 10 Main St, Ogunquit, ME 03907. Auditions are by appointment only.

SUSAN (12 years old that reads younger): The General's granddaughter is a lovable and outgoing kid; smart, wise beyond her years, and cares deeply about her grandfather. Once bitten by the showbiz bug, she demonstrates everything that embodies the ultimate child performer. Susan performs "Let me Sing and I'm Happy."

WHITE CHRISTMAS will be directed and choreographed by Broadway and Ogunquit Playhouse Alumni, Jayme McDaniel and Kelli Barclay, with music direction by Jeffrey Campos. Rehearsals begin on Monday, Nov 15. The production opens Wednesday, Dec 1 and closes on Sunday, Dec 19. This is a fully vaccinated cast and all Actors' Equity COVID protocols will be in place for auditions, rehearsals, and performances.

Participants must prepare a short traditional musical theatre number in their key and bring sheet music. An accompanist will be provided. Bring a picture with a resume/performance experience stapled to the back. Please download the sides and audition form from ogunquitplayhouse.org/auditions, fill out the required sections, bring them and vax card with you to the audition. Performers must be available for all rehearsals which they are called and perform in all shows during the run.

An Audition Workshop is being offered Wednesday, Sep 29 from 4:30 - 7:00pm for Ogunquit Playhouse Arts Academy students who meet the requirements for this role. The Workshop will include learning the song and a dance combo. Students wishing to audition at the end of the Workshop will be filmed for the director. The Workshop will be held at The Colony rehearsal studio, 48 Hartwig Lane, Ogunquit, ME 03907.

To schedule an appointment, please contact Joyce A. Presutti, Education Manager at 207.251.9815 or jpresutti@ogunquitplayhouse.org