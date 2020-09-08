Ogunquit Playhouse Announces Fall Youth Programs

Ogunquit Playhouse and their new Arts Colony theatre education center have unveiled 14 new courses and workshops for the Fall semester.

On the heels of a successful summer launch of their On-Line Academy, Ogunquit Playhouse and their new Arts Colony theatre education center have unveiled 14 new courses and workshops for the Fall semester. Professional teaching artists from Broadway, National tours, and leading Regional theaters lead this diverse set of programming, designed for online delivery to groups of 10, to ensure students receive the individual time and attention the work deserves.

"I was working in the other room and could hear all the fun radiating from our dining room! It was such a joy. I can't even put to words how grateful I was as a parent to see my child so happy, interacting with a group of kids in this new normal. He's had many fun experiences this summer, but this camp was at the top of the list."

Fall Semester online and phone registration begins Tuesday, September 8 at 10AM ET, at OgunquitPlayhouse.org and through the Box Office at 207.646.5511. Pricing and additional details are available on our website. Act quickly, as there are only 10 spots available for each program!

Ages 7 to 9 - The Broadway Experience

Featuring Disney's Winnie the Pooh and Disney's 101 Dalmatians

Wednesdays 4:00 to 5:30PM, Sep 30 through Nov 18. Learn scenes and songs from two of Disney's favorite children's shows, with a focus on diction and projection, singing, theatre games, and creative movement.

Broadway Newcomers!

Saturdays 9:00 to 11:00AM, Oct 3 through Oct 24. Instructors will teach scenes and songs from popular Broadway musicals, with a focus on collaboration, taking direction, and skill building in a safe and caring environment.

Ages 10 to 12 - The Broadway Experience

Featuring Disney's The Little Mermaid and Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Tuesdays 4:00 to 5:30PM, Sep 29 through Nov 17. Learn scenes and songs from two of Disney's most beloved animated classics, with a focus on diction and projection, singing, theatre games, and creative movement. A Broadway performer will visit two of the classes.

Broadway Here We Come!

Saturdays 9:00 to Noon, Oct 3 through Oct 24. Instructors will guide students to select scenes and songs from popular Broadway musicals, with a focus on collaboration, taking direction, and skill building in a safe and caring environment.

Ages 13 to 17 - The Broadway Experience

Featuring Les Misérables and Hamilton

Mondays 4:00 to 5:30PM, Sep 28 through Nov 18. Learn scenes and songs from Les Misérables and Hamilton, while working outside of the classroom with other students to gain valuable collaboration and time management skills. The emphasis is on character development and ensemble, building skills and techniques to enhance the "Actor's Tool Box." A Broadway performer will visit two of the classes.

Improvisation and Play Writing

Thursdays 4:00 to 5:30PM, Oct 1 through Nov 19. Discover the seed and inspiration of storytelling through improvisation, while exploring source material to create an original short play. A professional playwright will visit two of the classes.

The Broadway Cabaret

Saturdays 9:00AM to 1:00PM, Oct 3 through Nov 7. Instructors will guide students to choose songs and monologues from popular Broadway shows, while encouraging work to continue outside of class, building collaboration and time management skills. An emphasis will be placed on character development, through acting exercises, techniques, and skills. A Broadway performer will visit two of the classes.

Ages 16 to 21 - Broadway Guest Star Workshops

Thursdays 4:00 to 6:00PM. Throughout October and November, students have the opportunity to explore a variety of theatre production elements from leading industry professionals straight from Broadway! Workshops taught by stars and creatives from the Playhouse stage, include Angie Schworer, Kyle Taylor Parker, Jelani Remy, Holly Anne Devlin, Jeffry Denman, and more. No experience is necessary and all are welcome.

"I've been so impressed by your ability to keep the kids engaged. She's loved every minute of it and has learned new, valuable skills. Great job with this program! Our local school district could take advice and tips from your staff regarding online learning!"

Enrollment and registration begins Tuesday, September 8 at 10AM ET, at OgunquitPlayhouse.org and through the Box Office at 207.646.5511.

Shows View More Maine Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You