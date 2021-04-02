Ogunquit Playhouse Announces 2021 Season Featuring 90-Minute Adaptations of SPAMALOT and More

Live theatre returns to Maine's Southern Seacoast this Summer with side-splitting laughter; tap dancing heroes and monsters; pizza, spam, and cheeseburgers in paradise; and everyone's favorite pop hits from the '70s, '80s, and '90s. It's the biggest backyard bash in their 89 year history and you're invited!

"When it became obvious we couldn't produce shows indoors this year, the creative wheels began turning on how we could deliver that legendary Ogunquit Playhouse magic in an entirely new way," says Bradford T. Kenney, Executive Artistic Director. Rising from the grounds of the South lawn on their campus this April is The Playhouse Pavilion, a 25,000 square foot, fully covered, open air venue designed to give audiences the greatest theatrical experience in the safest of environments. Fully wired for lights and sound, the 75 foot wide stage will dazzle socially distanced audiences seated in pods of two seats with clear sight lines for all the show stopping glitz and side-splitting laughter we've been without for the past year.

Their 2021 Season begins by "Always looking on the bright side of life!" SPAMALOT returns in a new 90-minute, no-intermission extravaganza. From the comedic brilliance of the mighty Pythons and their hysterically inaccurate retelling of King Arthur's quest for the Holy Grail, Eric Idle adapts his original Broadway script to streamline the music and laughter for a COVID-friendly environment. Brought to life on the new expansive Pavilion stage by inspiringly inventive director BT McNicholl (Billy Elliot) with scenic design by the rejuvinatingly resourceful Nate Bertone (Murder on the Orient Express), they will be storming the castle for four weeks from June 16 through July 10. And they won't even require you to bring a shrubbery!

Summer shifts into cruise control with the Regional premiere of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE. Co-created by TV's Greg Garcia (My Name is Earl) and Mike O'Malley (Yes, Dear), they're dining on cheeseburgers in paradise and wasting away with this 90-minute no intermission journey through the music of the incomparable Jimmy Buffett. They kick off their flip flops for seven weeks from July 14 through August 28, as their beloved Seacoast is transformed into a Caribbean paradise where love and laughter are the keys to growing older without growing up. With direction by the oh so beachy Ricky Hinds (Mamma Mia) and scenic design by the sunset loving Nate Bertone (Murder on the Orient Express), your cares will melt away in this beach attached heaven. Take it all in, count your blessings, remember your dreams, and you too will be a Parrothead for life.

As they move and groove into Act Three, The Pavilion stage transforms into a quaint New England seacoast village for the World Premiere of MYSTIC PIZZA, the beloved 1980s MGM romantic comedy that launched the career of Julia Roberts. Three girlfriends navigating life, love, and coming-of-age in a working class seaside pizza joint. They're the kids in America cooking up a hot and fresh musical, from September 1 through October 2, topped with the hits of the '80s and '90s. So walk like an Egyptian and shebop your way to Ogunquit, because girls just wanna have fun and MYSTIC PIZZA is gonna be simply irresistible!

Bringing the curtain down on their Pavilion stage spectacular, they join the family business building a new 90-minute, no intermission, side-splitting version of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN! Mel Brooks and Susan Stroman scared the pants off Broadway giving his 1974 cult classic creature new life on stage as a mind-blowing tap dancing monster of an experience. And now devilish director Jeff Whiting (Bullets Over Broadway) and spine chilling scenic designer Nate Bertone are puttin' on the Playhouse glitz as Transylvania mania overtakes Ogunquit from October 6 right through Halloween! Don't make a fuss, there's nothing to discuss. This abby-normal exhibition is the perfect way to roll our troubles away. Sweet mystery of life this is gonna be a blast!

While they are not requiring their audiences to provide their proof of vaccination, Ogunquit Playhouse encourages all their patrons and guests to get vaccinated for their own safety and the safety of those around them. They are also making it clear that everyone on campus - staff, artists, and patrons alike - adhere to current State and Federal CDC guidelines for social distancing. Masks will be required at all times, except when eating and drinking. Masks will be provided to those who arrive without one. And patron traffic flow will be managed to ensure the safest, most efficient arrival and departure from the campus.

It's important to keep in mind that seating in The Pavilion is limited. With the possibility you'll be seeing some very familiar faces on that stage, they encourage everyone to purchase their tickets early! Playhouse Members will receive a week of pre-sales beginning April 19 at 10AM ET. With an annual Membership of $100 or more, you too can get a fast pass to the front of the line! General Public sales begin April 26 online at ogunquitplayhouse.org and by phone at 207.646.5511.

Knowing this Season will be completely different from what Playhouse audiences are used to, they are encouraging all patrons to share their questions and concerns by filling out their comments form at https://bit.ly/3snypuR. While they are unable to address each inquiry individually, they are regularly sharing their responses on their Facebook page and in their weekly eNews.

For the latest information on their 2021 Season, please visit http://ogunquitplayhouse.org/.