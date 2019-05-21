Ogunquit Playhouse And Rotary International Team Up Once Again

The Ogunquit Playhouse is once again partnering with Rotary International to continue in the fight to eradicate polio worldwide by 2020. The annual Rotary Night is scheduled for Wednesday, May 29 for the evening performance of the smash hit Jersey Boys, which is returning to the Ogunquit stage by popular demand. The public is invited to join the fight by purchasing a ticket to the multi-Tony Award-winning musical that performed to sold-out houses during its run in 2018. A portion of every ticket purchased for that evening's performance will be donated to Rotary International. Over the past eight years the Ogunquit Playhouse has contributed over $12,000 towards this cause through Rotary Night ticket proceeds.

The fight to end polio is led by the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, which includes Rotary International, UNICEF, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and governments around the world.

"We are so close to eradicating polio. In 2018, cases were found only in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Nigeria.", said Toni Joerres, President of York Rotary. "For less than $1, a child can be vaccinated for life. Rotary has raised funds to immunize over 2.5 billion children to date and continues to make certain that the polio vaccine is available wherever and whenever the threat of polio still exists. Thanks to the Gates Foundation, every Rotary dollar raised is matched 2 for 1. By attending this special show, you can help achieve a polio-free world. The York Rotary Club is extremely grateful to the Ogunquit Playhouse for their long support of this project."

Individual tickets are on sale now and start at $51 each. To learn more about becoming a Playhouse member, or to purchase tickets and gift cards, visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.org or call the Ogunquit Playhouse Box Office at 207-646-5511.



The Ogunquit Playhouse 2019 season kicks off with Jersey Boys May 15 through June 15. The cast that BroadwayWorld exclaimed to be "the closest you'll ever get to having seen Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons," also returns to the Ogunquit stage - Jonathan Mousset (Frankie Valli), Matt Magnusson (Tommy DeVito), Andy Christopher (Bob Gaudio), and Matthew Amira (Nick Massi).

Jersey Boys takes audiences on an exhilarating journey with the electrifying performances of the golden greats that took these hometown boys from Jersey all the way to the top of the charts: "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Dawn," "My Eyes Adored You," and many more.

The Ogunquit Playhouse 2019 season continues with the ultimate tap-dancing, show-biz musical sensation, 42nd Street on stage June 19 through July 13 and featuring Emmy Award-winner Sally Struthers. Decadent nightlife meets dangerous times at Berlin's alluring Kit Kat Klub in Cabaret, on stage July 17 through August 10. The exotic Orient Express hurtles down the tracks... to a murder! Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express hits the stage August 14 through August 31 with a train full of suspects and an alibi for each one. Closing out the season is a Tony Award-winning, smash hit musical that will run from September 18 through October 27, to be announced on May 13.





