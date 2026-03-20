OUR TOWN Will Come to Portland Stage in April

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This spring, Portland Stage will bring Thornton Wilder's Our Town to the mainstage. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize, Wilder's timeless tale of the tiny tragedies and victories of small town life resonates across the ages. Join the Stage Manager, performed by Maine playwright and Broadway legend, John Cariani*, as he takes us through a day in the life of our town, love and marriage, and more.



This production features an incredible all local Maine cast. Welcoming back to our stage is Abigail Killeen* seen in What the Constitution Means to Me 2024, The Clean House 2019, Babette's Feast 2018, who will be playing Mrs. Gibbs. Joining as Dr. Gibbs is Rob Cameron* who previously performed in The Clean House 2019. Michael Grew* is returning to our stage after performing in Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure 2022, who is a new local Maine transplant and will be playing Mr. Webb.



Another familiar face is Moira Driscoll* who will be playing Mrs. Soames. Moira Driscoll* has done countless productions with Portland Stage but the most recent shows include: Saint Dad 2022, The Half-Light 2019, Papermaker 2015, to name a few. Kevin O'Leary*, performing as Constable & Joe, is back on the mainstage after Sweet Goats and Blueberry Señoritas 2023. Jared Mongeau is returning to grace the mainstage as Howie & Sam in this production, after appearing in A Christmas Carol 2021. Lastly, Ashanti Dwight Williams* joins the cast as Simon, but can be recognized as Belize and Mr. Lies in Dramatic Repertory Theatre's Productions of Angels in America, Parts 1 & 2 presented by Portland Stage in 2024.

New to Portland Stage are Kathleen Lewis, Dana Legawiec, and Parker Hough. We are overjoyed to highlight our cast for Our Town and thrilled to have audiences embrace this beloved American classic story. In addition, we have a youth ensemble, an adult ensemble and a special guest, walk on role that is uniquely different every night, to round out the cast of Our Town.