Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Kyle Taylor Parker and More to be Featured in Ogunquit Playhouse's Patio Cabaret Series

Ogunquit Playhouse will light up Maine's Southern Seacoast with not only four Main Stage shows in the new outdoor Leary Pavilion, but the return of their wildly successful Patio Cabaret Series, presented by Ogunquit's very own Village Food Market.

For 10 select weekends between June 4 and September 26, the sounds of music and memories will grace the Playhouse's vintage patio on the immaculate campus grounds. Seated at socially distanced tables of twos and fours, the patio comes alive seating 100 patrons for each of our four weekend performances - Fridays 5:00p, Saturdays 2:30 and 5:00p, and Sundays at 7:00p.

Whether attending as a casual weekend unwind, or a pre-cursor to taking in a Main Stage performance, guests will be entertained by some of the finest voices and personalities to ever grace the Playhouse stage in an intimate cabaret environment.

As life returns to "normal," join Nat (Million Dollar Quartet) as he whisks you along a musical adventure, uncovering how your mind is more musical than you even know. Gifted with a rollercoaster of musical knowledge, Nat illuminates how the music we love informs who we are!

Diana (Elf The Musical) shares her favorite stories and songs, digging deeper into her experiences as Ariel in the first National Tour of Disney's The Little Mermaid, and as an artist of color combating racism while positively pushing forward.

Join Jeffry (White Christmas) and music director David (An American in Paris) for an evening of tunes and tales from Jeffry's experiences on Broadway and off; matching wits with Mel Brooks, auditioning for John Kander, performing as Matthew Broderick's understudy, and more!

F Michael (Hunchback of Notre Dame) spotlights some of the Broadway tunes that have dotted his career, while also pulling out his guitar for some original music. It's a night that's a little Sondheim, a little Jazz, a little hiphop, and a little Mraz.

Broadway favorites and great friends Alysha (Smokey Joe's Cafe) and Jeff (Broadway's Bright Star) bring you a delightful mix of show tunes, pop, and classic rock all with their signature jazzy twist. It's a swinging good time!

Embodying faith, hope, and love, Nicole (Smokey Joe's Cafe) unites our little corner of the world with the majesty and magic of music from icons like Barbara Streisand, Lena Horne, Audra McDonald, Liza Minelli, and more!

Kyle (Kinky Boots) returns to Ogunquit, energizing everyone and everything around him, with his unique and soulfully inventive interpretations of Broadway classics, deservedly drawing comparisons to some of the greatest crooners of all-time.

With her soulful voice and emotional depth, Lindsay (Ragtime) is back in Ogunquit to thrill audiences with a songbook that ranges from Broadway classics to Jazz standards and Pop.

Jonathan Mousset Alonso and Vince Di Mura (Sep 17-19)

In a night of musical celebration, Jonathan (Jersey Boys) and pianist/arranger Vince work their way back through the music of Frankie Valli, Frank Sinatra, and the great American composers. Together, this dynamic duo brings a fresh and jazzy perspective to all of your favorite hits.

In a musical life journey, you'll follow Graham (Kinky Boots) from small town Canada to the bright lights of Broadway. From family issues and love, to rejection and acceptance. Graham's world comes alive, originally through Country music and then by discovering musical theatre.

In light of current events, we have revised our approach to the Season by enabling patrons to remove their masks when seated socially distanced for performances in The Leary Pavilion and the Patio Cabaret. However, face coverings must still be worn when bodies are in motion to, from, and around our performance spaces, for the health and safety of all patrons, staff, volunteers, and performers.

Patio Cabaret performances are On Sale Now at ogunquitplayhouse.org and through our Box Office phone lines at 207.646.5511. Seating is by table, priced as $140 for a table of two, and $280 for a table of four, limited to 100 patrons per performance. Pricing includes one complimentary drink per person.

With this series having sold out within a matter of days last Summer, we encourage you to order your tickets early. We wouldn't want you to miss out on an experience past attendees referred to as "Enchanting!" and "an absolutely perfect Summer evening."

For more information please visit ogunquitplayhouse.org or reach out to the Box Office staff at boxoffice@ogunquitplayhouse.org