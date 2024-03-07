Monmouth Community Players Reveals Cast of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Monmouth Community Players have announced the cast for Heathers, The Musical, lyrics and book by Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy, based on the film by the same name. The show is being directed by Jonny Bolduc. The other members of the production team are: producer, Danny Gay; music director Rachel Scala-Bolduc; assistant director, Amy Griswold; choreographer Gina Hesse; and stage manager, Ginger Smith.

Heathers, The Musical is the story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy teenager who wants to be cool. She hustles her way into the most powerful clique at Westerberg High, the Heathers. After Veronica falls in love with the new kid, Jason Dean (J.D.), their leader, Heather Chandler kicks her out of the group and things take a turn for the macabre.

The cast features Hannah Hanson, Katy Albert and Trekk Skeate of Lewiston; Julie Sanborn and Scotty Venable of Bath; Ayris Franklin of Brunswick; Kierra Bouchard of Lisbon Falls; Ben Simpson, Kyle Mansur and Alex Lally of Auburn; Owen Lewis of Gardiner; Madeline Labonte and Jenny Karod-Majka of Turner; Avery Osella of Leeds; Kwang Phung of Sanford; Cody Watson of Wales; and Hillary Perry of Buckfield.

Heathers, The Musical will be performed at the historic Cumston Hall in Monmouth from April 19-28, 2024. Performances will be at 7:30 pm on 4/19, 4/20 and 4/26, and at 2:00 pm on 4/21, 4/27 and 4/28. Tickets can be purchased online at www.monmouthcommunityplayers.org For more information, or to purchase group tickets, email the theater at mcpboxoffice@gmail.com or call (207) 370-9566.

Heathers, The Musical is presented through a special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI). Heathers, The Musical contains Strong Foul Language and Intense Mature Themes including: Sex, Bullying, Drug & Alcohol Use, Murder, Suicide, Sexual Violence, Gun Violence, Physical Violence and References to Eating Disorders. Audience attendance is highly suggested at 18+, but will be left to parental discretion due to the mature themes listed above.