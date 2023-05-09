Maine State Music Theatre to Present TITANIC in June

The sinking of the Titanic in the early hours of April 15, 1912, remains the quintessential disaster of the twentieth century. A total of 1,517 souls - men, women, and children - lost their lives (only 711 survived). The musical Titanic examines causes, conditions, and characters involved in this ever-fascinating drama. This is the factual story of that ship - of her officers, crew, and passengers - but she will not serve as merely the background against which fictional narratives are recounted. The central character of our Titanic is the Titanic herself.

In partnership with The Fulton Theatre, Maine State Music Theatre (MSMT) is gearing up for the launch of their 64th season with the soaring and epic musical Titanic. With music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and book by Peter Stone, Titanic premiered on Broadway in April of 1997 and went on to win five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Of note, Grammy nominated Yeston is a long-time friend of MSMT and currently serves as an Advisor to the Board of Trustees. Titanic will open on June 7 at The Pickard Theatre on the campus of Bowdoin College, where it will run through June 24, 2023.

"I cannot wait for the spectacle that is Titanic to wash over the town of Brunswick," says Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark, now entering into his tenth year of leadership for MSMT.

Titanic arrives to MSMT direct from a record-breaking and critically acclaimed run in Lancaster, PA at The Fulton Theatre, where it was heralded as "luxurious, first-class entertainment" by Broadway World, praised for its "very talented and diverse cast."

MSMT's cast of Titanic features (in alphabetical order): Jonathan Arana, Kelly Autry, Linda Balgord, Nick Case, Michael Di Liberto, Kevin Earley, David Girolmo, Blake Hammond, Matthew Hydzik, Michael Iannucci, Ian Knauer, Andrew Kotzen, Charis Leos, Eric Jon Mahlum, Alan Mendez, Carolyn Anne Miller, Sarah Miramontes, Manna Nicholos, Michael Nigro and Kat Wolff.

Also featured are the 2023 MSMT Singers: Collin Flanagan, Jasmine Gillenwaters, Jalen Kirkman, Elijah Koch, Chelsea Pena, Camila V. Romero, Albert Sterner and Cari Walton. The MSMT Singers will be performing in the ensembles of Titanic and 9 to 5 as well as all Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) productions and various special events throughout the season.

MSMT's production and creative team of Titanic: Marc Robin (Director/Choreographer), Ray Fellman (Music Director), Erik Wakar (Associate Music Director), Amy M. Bertacini (Production Stage Manager), Paul Black (Scenic and Lighting Designer), Jorge Cousineau (Video Designer), Shannon Slaton (Sound Designer), Jane Alois Stein (Costume Designer), Kevin S. Foster II (Wig Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer).

