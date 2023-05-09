Maine State Music Theatre to Present TITANIC in June

Titanic will open on June 7 at The Pickard Theatre on the campus of Bowdoin College, where it will run through June 24, 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

City Theater to Present EXIT LAUGHING in May Photo 1 City Theater to Present EXIT LAUGHING in May
A Company Of Girls Returns To The Stage After Four Years Photo 2 A Company Of Girls Returns To The Stage After Four Years
Good Theater Reveals Lineup For 2023-24 Season Photo 3 Good Theater Reveals Lineup For 2023-24 Season

Good Theater Reveals Lineup For 2023-24 Season

The sinking of the Titanic in the early hours of April 15, 1912, remains the quintessential disaster of the twentieth century. A total of 1,517 souls - men, women, and children - lost their lives (only 711 survived). The musical Titanic examines causes, conditions, and characters involved in this ever-fascinating drama. This is the factual story of that ship - of her officers, crew, and passengers - but she will not serve as merely the background against which fictional narratives are recounted. The central character of our Titanic is the Titanic herself.

In partnership with The Fulton Theatre, Maine State Music Theatre (MSMT) is gearing up for the launch of their 64th season with the soaring and epic musical Titanic. With music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and book by Peter Stone, Titanic premiered on Broadway in April of 1997 and went on to win five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Of note, Grammy nominated Yeston is a long-time friend of MSMT and currently serves as an Advisor to the Board of Trustees. Titanic will open on June 7 at The Pickard Theatre on the campus of Bowdoin College, where it will run through June 24, 2023.

"I cannot wait for the spectacle that is Titanic to wash over the town of Brunswick," says Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark, now entering into his tenth year of leadership for MSMT.

Titanic arrives to MSMT direct from a record-breaking and critically acclaimed run in Lancaster, PA at The Fulton Theatre, where it was heralded as "luxurious, first-class entertainment" by Broadway World, praised for its "very talented and diverse cast."

MSMT's cast of Titanic features (in alphabetical order): Jonathan Arana, Kelly Autry, Linda Balgord, Nick Case, Michael Di Liberto, Kevin Earley, David Girolmo, Blake Hammond, Matthew Hydzik, Michael Iannucci, Ian Knauer, Andrew Kotzen, Charis Leos, Eric Jon Mahlum, Alan Mendez, Carolyn Anne Miller, Sarah Miramontes, Manna Nicholos, Michael Nigro and Kat Wolff.

Also featured are the 2023 MSMT Singers: Collin Flanagan, Jasmine Gillenwaters, Jalen Kirkman, Elijah Koch, Chelsea Pena, Camila V. Romero, Albert Sterner and Cari Walton. The MSMT Singers will be performing in the ensembles of Titanic and 9 to 5 as well as all Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) productions and various special events throughout the season.

MSMT's production and creative team of Titanic: Marc Robin (Director/Choreographer), Ray Fellman (Music Director), Erik Wakar (Associate Music Director), Amy M. Bertacini (Production Stage Manager), Paul Black (Scenic and Lighting Designer), Jorge Cousineau (Video Designer), Shannon Slaton (Sound Designer), Jane Alois Stein (Costume Designer), Kevin S. Foster II (Wig Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer).

Tickets for Titanic, and all MSMT productions, can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 207.725.8769 or by visiting Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Maine

Good Theater Reveals Lineup For 2023-24 Season Photo
Good Theater Reveals Lineup For 2023-24 Season

Following a successful 20th anniversary season in 2022 and early 2023, Good Theater has announced the schedule for the 2023/2024 season. 

A Company Of Girls Returns To The Stage After Four Years Photo
A Company Of Girls Returns To The Stage After Four Years

After four years, A Company of Girls (ACOG) will return to in-person public performances with upcoming presentations of 'Charlotte's Web' and 'The Seussification of A Midsummer Night's Dream.'

City Theater to Present EXIT LAUGHING in May Photo
City Theater to Present EXIT LAUGHING in May

City Theater's fourth show of the season is the riotous comedy Exit Laughing by Paul Elliot. Exit Laughing opens May 12 and runs through the 28th. This is a joyous comedy about starting a fresh and living life to the fullest. Set in the present-day, Exit Laughing centers on the 30-year friendship of four ladies, one of whom has recently and unexpectedly passed away.

Warm, Wacky, and Wonderful: Good Theaters Revival of YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU Photo
Warm, Wacky, and Wonderful: Good Theater's Revival of YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman’s classic, YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU, is eighty-six years young, and the latest revival at Portland’s Good Theater makes a strong case for the work’s perennial appeal. Directed by Brian P. Allen and featuring a cast of eighteen, most Good Theater veterans, this delightfully zany script, filled with wacky but loveable characters, delivers a timeless message about family and the secrets to true happiness.


More Hot Stories For You

Good Theater Reveals Lineup For 2023-24 SeasonGood Theater Reveals Lineup For 2023-24 Season
POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL Playing At The Public Theatre This MonthPOLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL Playing At The Public Theatre This Month
A Company Of Girls Returns To The Stage After Four YearsA Company Of Girls Returns To The Stage After Four Years
City Theater to Present EXIT LAUGHING in MayCity Theater to Present EXIT LAUGHING in May

Videos

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA Video
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA
Original LITTLE MERMAID Star Jodi Benson Praises Halle Bailey Video
Original LITTLE MERMAID Star Jodi Benson Praises Halle Bailey
View all Videos

Maine SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Magic Bus - The Who Tribute Band
Deertrees Theatre (6/30-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE AHAB INSIDE ME—Redux
Colonial Theater (7/19-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Titanic
Maine State Music Theatre (6/07-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Susie Pepper Sings Carole and Bonnie
Deertrees Theatre (8/18-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bar Crawl Bohème: Night Three
Oyster River Winegrowers (5/12-5/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Waterville Opera House (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opera Maine To Stage Comic Opera Cinderella
Merrill Auditorium (7/27-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening at Dave's Sauna
Deertrees Theatre (8/04-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten!
Maine State Music Theatre (8/09-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exit Laughing
City Theater (5/12-5/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU