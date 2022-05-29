Mad Horse Theatre Company to Host GET OFF THE COUCH PARTY SEASON REVEAL AND FUNDRAISER

Mad Horse Theatre Company invites audiences to join their Get Off The Couch Party Season Reveal & Fundraiser at Oxbow Bottling & Blending in Portland, Tuesday, June 7th from 6-8 pm. Support Mad Horse Theatre Company, win local prizes, and hear the titles of our 37th season!

Sample readings from the upcoming season will be presented by Mad Horse company Members and guest artists, giving you a taste of the exciting plays coming to the stage next season. There will be a teaser from the upcoming Mad Horse devising project, Homecoming: An Odyssey.

A live auction will be held for such goodies as a whitewater rafting trip from North Country Rivers , a float session from Float Harder and a nine show pass from PortFringe. Purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win locally sourced prizes like a basket of home goods from Lisa Marie's Made in Maine, priority seating at all season 37 Mad Horse events, a gardening basket with gift cards to local nurseries, and more!

This event is free to attend, gifts to Mad Horse Theatre Company are appreciated. RSVP to get a complimentary raffle ticket at www.madhorse.com. For more information and optional reservations, please visit our website, www.madhorse.com.

Masking is optional but appreciated unless eating or drinking. Please note that Oxbow (49 Washington Ave., Portland) has no dedicated parking. Parking is only available on city streets surrounding the brewery.