MCP Returns To The Graveyard With CONTINUING TALES FROM SPOON RIVER

The Monmouth Community Players (MCP) has announced its second annual socially distanced Fall production, titled Continuing Tales From Spoon River. The script for the show is adapted from the Spoon River Anthology by Edgar Lee Masters. In his anthology, Masters imagines what the dead of Spoon River might say, if only they could speak. MCP's adaptation of Master's anthology pieces together some of these tales from beyond in an intriguing stroll through the cemetery of Spoon River.

The show is directed by Danny Gay, who is assisted by Ginger Smith, and publicity is being handled by Josie French. This years cast of spectres includes: Tim Wooten, Adam Dawes, Aleah Sebrey, Amy Griswold, Andy Tolman, Charlotte Morin, Debby Mansur, Ken Mansur, Emily Carlton, Jane Mitchell, Jeff Fairfield, Jocelyn Curtis, Melissa Record, Nancy Keneally, Ray Fletcher and Tony Morin. Music for the event will be performed by Neil James and Shane Stevens.

Performances will be October 15-17 in Auburn along the historic riverwalk behind Gritty's, and October 22-24 in the Monmouth Cemetery next to Cumston Hall, from 6:30-8:30pm on Friday and Saturday, and 5:30-7:30pm both Sunday's. Tickets will be by donation only. The show, despite its ghostly nature, is appropriate for all ages, though some content is a bit dark. Due to COVID 19, the show will be taking place outside for the safety of all involved. For more information on this show and other upcoming auditions and performances, please visit our website at www.monmouthcommunityplayers.org. FMI, please contact our box office by email at mcpboxoffice@gmail.com or leave a message at 207-370-9566. We hope that you will join us for this unique experience!