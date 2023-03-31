Jon Michael Ogletree To Perform 100 YEARS OF MUSIC At Husson University's Gracie Theatre

Pianist Jon Michael Ogletree will be performing "100 Years of Music" on Sunday, April 2 at 3:00 p.m. at Husson University's Gracie Theatre. The program features classic songs from every decade. Starting with popular music from the 1920's with arrangements inspired by Gershwin, audience members will be treated to a chronological progression of some of the past century's most iconic songs. The concert will conclude with present day hits, including songs by Jason Mraz and Alicia Keys.

In addition, a portion of Ogletree's program will be devoted to classical music. This cultural programming is being made possible thanks to support from the John Kilgore Fund.

"Jon Michael Ogletree's original arrangements caught the attention of a Gracie patron who studies piano. This patron mentioned his work to me and sent me a link to the performer's website. Once I heard Jon Michael play, I thought his celebration of "100 Years of Music" would be great way to end our 2022-2023 season," said Jeri Misler, the managing artistic director of the Gracie Theatre.

"As we conclude our season, it's a good time to remind everyone that we value the input of our audience," concluded Misler. "Just as Jon Michael Ogletree was suggested to us by a patron, we welcome suggestions from Gracie audience members and the community. Let us know who you would like to see at the Gracie Theatre next season!"

More about Jon Michael Ogletree:

Born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama, Ogletree began playing the piano at the age of three, before learning how to walk. His brother placed him on the piano bench in family room and Ogletree almost immediately started creating chords. The day after his fourth birthday, he began taking lessons at Samford University, where he was trained in classical piano and later received undergraduate and graduate degrees in music. In addition to playing music, Ogletree teaches personal finance courses at Samford.

As he was studying music, Ogletree demonstrated a unique ability to learn songs and play them by ear, rather than reading sheet music. Prior to acquiring pedal extensions, he sustained notes by holding down the piano keys with his fingers. When physical limitations sometimes prevented Ogletree from reaching all of the keys and playing the exact notes as written by the original artist, he created arrangements and chords he could play that were faithful to the composer's intent. After ten years of formal study, he stopped lessons and ironically, his love for the piano took off.

By the age of 18, Ogletree amassed a repertoire of songs he had learned by ear. Next, he began playing professionally at restaurants and country clubs four to six nights per week. After mastering this repertoire, he released both physical and digital albums. Even though he had to get a full-time accounting job to better support himself, he continued to play at many of the same venues where he got his start.

Today, Ogletree is a highly respected and accomplished musician. As the shortest professional pianist in the world, he has become a role model and inspiration to young people everywhere. The more recognized Ogletree has become, the brighter his star has shined as an example of how determination and perseverance can lead to professional success, despite physical limitations.

Over the course of his 20-year career as a professional musician, Ogletree has arranged both traditional, classical and popular music. He has self-produced, arranged and released 10 albums and boasts over 13,000 YouTube subscribers, garnering over 2 million views from over 150 countries. He continues to release new sheet music each month and new digital-only albums each year.

Tickets for Jon Michael Ogletree's upcoming concert range from $20.00-$27.00. A $2.50 ticket fee is added to the ticket price by the vendor. The Gracie is currently offering a special discount for all patrons who purchase tickets online through the theatre's website. Those who purchase one ticket and enter the promo code "Gracie" will get a second ticket free. There is also no charge for children under 12 to attend this performance. This upcoming concert will be an outstanding and affordable, family friendly event. To purchase tickets, visit GracieTheatre.com or call the box office at 207-941-7888.

The Gracie Theatre, in a collaboration between artists, students, and university constituents, is an intimate and inviting performing arts facility that provides hands-on experiential learning and technical support services for the Husson University community through a combination of diverse cultural programming and community engagement. Learn more about the Gracie Theatre and upcoming shows at GracieTheatre.com.

For nearly 125 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. According to an analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.