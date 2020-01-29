Historic Bangor Opera House Celebrates 100th Birthday

Penobscot Theatre Company, the northeastern most professional regional theatre company in the country, is proud to have called the Historic Bangor Opera House their home since 1997. The company will mark the occasion of the building's 100th anniversary by hosting a "Jubilee" gala. The event will take place on Saturday, February 29th at 5pm.

One of many theaters that once made up "The Little Broadway of the North", the Bangor Opera House is now the only one still standing. The original Bangor Opera House was built in 1882 and welcomed to its stage the likes of Ethyl Barrymore, Oscar Wilde, and Mae West. The building suffered a catastrophic fire in January of 1914 and the lot in downtown Bangor sat empty for several years until it was purchased by Joseph P. Bass and reopened as a Vaudeville House in 1920. Many Bangor residents recall the building being used as a movie house from 1953 to 1989, and remember seeing such films as Gone With the Wind and Bambi.

By the time it was purchased by Penobscot Theatre Company in 1997 it was in considerable disrepair. The Bangor nonprofit has worked hard over the years to reinstate its original glory. The marquee and front doors have been lovingly restored, the facade painted and repaired, and the 50-year old seats inside the auditorium replaced. "It takes a tremendous amount of dedication and funding to care for the Opera House," said Bari Newport, Producing Artistic Director since 2012, "Much of the upkeep comes from our general operating costs and we would like to establish an Opera House Fund that will ensure its care as we move into the next 100 years."

The Company will be throwing the "Jubilee" to kick off a year of fundraising to benefit their historic home. Limited to 100 seats, guests will be treated to a speakeasy style cocktail reception that celebrates the era during which the Opera House was built. Dinner will be served on the PTC stage while all-star company favorites provide world-class entertainment.

Tickets to the event are $100 each and can be purchased by calling the box office, located at 131 Main St. in Bangor, at 942-3333 or by visiting their website at https://www.penobscottheatre.org/show/opera-house-jubilee/.





