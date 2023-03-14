Good Theater Presents YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Beginning This Month

Good Theater will present the Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU as the finale of its 20th anniversary season, running March 29th through April 23rd.

Written by legendary playwriting team George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU premiered on Broadway in 1936, and was adapted for the screen in 1938, winning the Academy Award for Best Picture. Directed by Brian P. Allen, the production will feature a cast of eighteen Good Theater favorites, with set design by Steve Underwood, costume design by Michelle Handley, lighting design by Iain Odlin, props design by Heather Irish, technical direction by Craig Robinson, and stage management by Michael Lynch. YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU will play at Good Theater's home, the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress Street, Portland. For tickets and information, please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895 or visit www.goodtheater.com.

Grandpa Vanderhof and his wacky family, the Sycamores, have been happily living their zany lives in his house by Columbia University in New York for many years. This family (and their friends) are a madcap group of eccentrics, marching to the beat of their own drums with pride and joy. Their hobbies include collecting snakes, building fireworks in the basement, writing a myriad of plays that never get published, and taking ballet lessons. Things like stress, jobs, and paying taxes to the government are for other people, not for them. But when the practical young Alice Sycamore becomes engaged to her company's Vice President Tony Kirby, the Vanderhof/Sycamore clan must straighten up to meet the new in-laws. YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU is a madcap, idealistic comedy that reinforces the idea that you can only live life to the fullest by doing whatever makes you happy.

The cast of YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU will feature (in order of appearance) Laura Houck, Hannah Daly, Heather Irish, Christopher Holt, Ashanti Williams, Jay Mack, Dalton Kimball, Tony Reilly, Abbey Hutchins, Amy Roche, Thomas Ian Campbell, Paul Haley, Steve Underwood, Kim Gordon, Glenn Anderson, Conor Martin, August Pearson, and Grace Bauer.

"YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU is a perfect comedy.", says Good Theater Artistic and Executive Director Brian P. Allen. "It is fast paced, very funny and an opportunity for actors to play some outrageous characters. The play won the Pulitzer Prize for drama and remains a beloved classic."

"A lot of shows can make you laugh. What's rare is a play that makes you beam from curtain to curtain...YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU is one of the most persuasive works of pure escapism in Broadway history" - The New York Times

"With its message of "live in the now-and enjoy life by doing what makes you happy," this play is a tribute to all eccentrics. YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU is so full of sweet nonsense and upbeat humor that it will make you forget your troubles for a couple of hours leaving you with a big grin. That-you can take with you!" - ChicagoCritic.com

"Xylophones, fireworks, strange Russian émigrés, and a cast of what seems like thousands: They just don't make plays like YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU anymore." - TheatreMania

Allen had his eye on YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU for a long time. "It was during our 15th season when I realized we would be having a 20th season," he shares. "I remember I was out on a walk, and immediately, I knew the show to end our 20th season had to be YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU. It is a classic comedy filled with 19 delightful characters. I wanted to showcase some of the many wonderful actors who have graced our stage during the past two decades. This play provided a vehicle for a dozen and a half of our regulars."

Those regulars, some of whom have been involved with Good Theater since the early days, are enjoying every minute of this process. "Every rehearsal is like a party", Allen says. "The cast is having a blast and I think our audiences will get a treat to see this many actors on the Good Theater stage. YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU is the largest cast show we've ever done."

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU plays Wednesdays at 7:00, Thursday at 7:00, Fridays at 7:30, Saturdays at 3:00 and 7:30, and Sundays at 2:00. Masks will be required for all audience members at Thursday and Sunday performances. All tickets are $40, and may be purchased online by visiting the company's website www.goodtheater.com or by calling the Box Office at (207) 835-0895.