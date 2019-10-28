Good Theater Presents WHO'S HOLIDAY!

Good Theater ushers in the holiday season with the Maine premiere of WHO'S HOLIDAY! by Matthew Lombardo. The production opens November 9th and plays through November 30th, 2019 at Good Theater's home, the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress Street, Portland. For tickets and information, please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895 or visit www.goodtheater.com.

Last seen when she was "no more than two", Cindy Lou Who is all grown up now, and living in a trailer on the side of Mount Crumpit. WHO'S HOLIDAY! Is a wildly funny and heartfelt adults-only comedy that tells the story of Cindy Lou as she recalls that Christmas Eve she first met the Grinch and the twisted turn of events her life has now taken. This hysterical parody is a must-see for any grown-ups (leave the tots at home!) who are feeling a little naughty this holiday season.

WHO'S HOLIDAY! stars Good Theater favorite Grace Bauer, who has delighted audiences with her hilarious, winning performances as Maria in A COMEDY OF TENORS and Mary in HOMER BOUND. Good Theater veteran Sally Wood directs, and Michael Lynch stage manages. WHO'S HOLIDAY! will feature costume design by Justin Cote, lighting design by Iain Odlin, scenic and sound design by Stephen Underwood, and props by Jared Mongeau.

WHO'S HOLIDAY! plays Saturdays at 12:30, Sundays at 5:00, and Tuesdays at 7:00 (all tickets $25). Tickets may be purchased online by visiting the company's website www.goodtheater.com or calling the box office at (207) 835-0895.

Matthew Lombardo is a New York based playwright whose work has earned him national recognition. Broadway credits include HIGH starring Academy and Tony Award nominee Kathleen Turner at the Booth Theatre and LOOPED starring Valerie Harper in a Tony nominated performance as Tallulah Bankhead at The Lyceum Theatre. He is also the author of the Off-Broadway hit TEA AT FIVE, the one-woman Katharine Hepburn play which starred Kate Mulgrew at the Promenade Theatre. Mr. Lombardo received an IRNE Award for Best Solo Play for that production which had a highly successful national tour and continues to be performed internationally. Other Off-Broadway credits include directing Chuck Ranberg's comedy END OF THE WORLD PARTY at The 47th Street Theatre, MOTHER AND CHILD (starring Tony Award winning actress Ann Wedgeworth) at Second Stage and GUILTY INNOCENCE at The Actors' Playhouse, serving the latter two productions as both playwright and director. From 1991-1995, Mr. Lombardo literally spent time in ANOTHER WORLD, having written for the daytime drama which earned him a Writer's Guild Award for Outstanding Achievement. His plays have broken box office records at several regional theatres across the country, and his work has been produced at such prestigious venues as Seattle Rep, The Shubert Theatre in Boston, Hartford Stage, The Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, Arena Stage, The Broward Center for Performing Arts, The Orpheum Theatre in Phoenix, The Curran Theatre in San Francisco, American Repertory Theatre and others.





