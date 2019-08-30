Good Theater Presents LIFE WITH BRIAN

Good Theater is excited to announce LIFE WITH BRIAN, the first special event of the 2019/2020 season. Join Good Theater favorites and Broadway guest stars for an outrageous, fun-filled celebration honoring Artistic Director Brian P. Allen as he turns 60! Embarrassing videos, hysterical sketches, powerful songs, and Brian's signature masterful storytelling will make this a night to remember - cake and champagne toast included!

LIFE WITH BRIAN will feature two-time Tony Award nominee Bob Stillman, whose Broadway credits include GRAND HOTEL, DIRTY BLONDE, GREY GARDENS, and SOUVENIR, a role which he later reprised at Good Theater in 2007. Also featured will be Valerie Perri, who delighted audiences as last season's BROADWAY AT GOOD THEATER special guest star. Perri can also be seen in ADMISSIONS, the opening show of the upcoming season. Good Theater is delighted to welcome both of these dynamic performers back to the St. Lawrence stage.

Local Good Theater favorites scheduled to perform are Steve Underwood, Lynne McGhee, Hannah Daly, Gusta Johnson, Shannon Thurston, Laura Houck, Jen Means, Amy Roche, Meredith Bruskin, Denise Poirier, Kathleen Kimball, and Victoria Stubbs.

When asked what turning 60 means to him, Allen said: "Turning 60, is certainly a milestone. I remember 50 like it was yesterday! It is a time to reflect on all that has happened over my lifetime, and to think about what I want to do during the next chapter in my life. I'm extremely fortunate to get to direct plays, which is what I love, and I get to work with incredible artists to do these shows for the best audiences! Life is very good. Having this opportunity to celebrate with those I love, doing a show for our loyal patrons, seems like the perfect birthday event."

LIFE WITH BRIAN will run for two performances only: Saturday, September 28th at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, September 29th at 2:00 PM. All tickets are $60 each, and include a $30 tax-deductible contribution to Good Theater. To purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895, or visit the online Box Office at www.goodtheater.com/tickets.

Good Theater is the professional company founded by Brian P. Allen and Stephen Underwood in 2001. The St. Lawrence Arts Center is the permanent home for Good Theater. Good Theater received its 501c3 non-profit status in May 2003.

The goals for Good Theater are simple: Good Theater is dedicated to presenting quality theatrical productions that are entertaining, uplifting, and inspiring, using the best artists available.

For more information about Good Theater and its 18th season, visit www.goodtheater.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Maine Stories

More Hot Stories For You